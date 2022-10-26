When will ‘Madam Secretary’ Leave Netflix?

Over the years, most licensed series leave Netflix, and networks like CBS cease giving the streamer its broadcast shows. One of the last remaining CBS shows on Netflix is Madam Secretary, but how much longer will it remain available? We’ve got the scoop.

Running for six seasons and 120 episodes in total, Madam Secretary is the political drama created by Barbara Hall.

The series explores what happens when a former CIA analyst becomes secretary of state. Throughout the course of the 100+ episodes, she struggles to find a balance between the demands of world politics and those of her family.

Among the cast for the series included Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Bebe Neuwirth, Zeljko Ivanek, Erich Bergen, and Patina Miller.

Netflix began streaming Madam Secretary on September 4th, 2015 and received annual updates following new seasons airing on CBS through 2020.

The sixth and final season of Madam Secretary was made available in May 2020.

The series only streams in the United States and is unavailable on Netflix in any other region.

With the show available on Netflix in full, how long will it stay there? Well, for another few years, by the looks of it.

Our current intel suggests that Netflix will keep the show for another three years, with the show currently set to be removed from Netflix on May 15th, 2025.

This follows the trend of many licensed series on Netflix, where the streamer picks up new seasons following their airing on the network and then, once the show has finished, holds onto it for 5 years.

Where will Madam Secretary stream after leaving Netflix?

Given that the show is a CBS Television Distribution title, Paramount ultimately owns the underlying rights to the show.

In which case, we expect the show to land where it is already available in the majority of regions outside the United States, with that being Paramount+.

You can keep up-to-date on all Netflix removals via our leaving soon section.

Let us know in the comments below if you’ll miss Madam Secretary when it leaves Netflix in the coming years.