When will ‘The Magicians’ Leave Netflix?

Based on the novel by Lev Grossman, The Magicians became one of the best shows Syfy ever produced and for now, is streaming on Netflix in full but how much longer will it be on the platform for?

Please note: This article only applies to Netflix in the United States. No other regions of Netflix currently carry The Magicians in any capacity.

Running for five seasons and 65 episodes in total, The Magicians from Sera Gamble (the showrunner behind Netflix’s You) and John McNamara, the fantasy series is and was a fan-favorite for many.

Netflix has carried the show since season 1 and has every episode available in full at the time of writing. It licenses the show from NBCUniversal who is the parent company of Syfy.

Season 4 of The Magicians was added to Netflix on December 16th, 2019, with the fifth and final season added to Netflix on January 15th, 2021

But as you know, not everything stays on Netflix forever so how long will The Magicians continue to stream on Netflix?

Our current intel suggests that Netflix will hang onto the series for 4 years following the fifth and final seasons addition to Netflix. This is common with most shows licensed from NBCUniversal.

That means we’re not expecting The Magicians to leave Netflix until January 15th, 2025, at the current time.

Why will The Magicians leave Netflix?

Although it’s strongly associated with Netflix, The Magicians is not owned by Netflix. As explained above, NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

Where will The Magicians stream after leaving Netflix?

That’s unclear. The Syfy library remains all over the place, with some titles unavailable on any other streamer. You’d have thought a title like The Magicians will hit Peacock (the streaming service owned by NBC Universal). Truthfully, we’ve seen the Syfy series end up on Hulu, The Roku Channel, Freevee, and other platforms.

One last point we should make before wrapping up. At the time of publishing, if you’re planning on signing to Netflix to watch The Magicians, you’ll want to do so with a premium account. The series is notably excluded from Netflix’s ad tier alongside the other Syfy series that remain on Netflix and all other Universal movies and series.

Will you be watching The Magicians on Netflix before it leaves in 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.