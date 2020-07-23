‘Wu Assassins’ Season 2: Reportedly Renewed & What to Expect

The weird, and wonderful series Wu Assassins has garnered quite the fan following since its debut on Netflix in August 2019. We’re almost a year on since the series arrived and it’s only now that we’re starting to hear rumblings that Wu Assassins will be returning for a season 2.

Wu Assassins is a Netflix Original supernatural martial-arts series created by John Wirth and Tony Krantz. The series is produced by Nomadic Pictures, who are also responsible for the production of other Originals such as The Order, Van Helsing and The I-land.

Wu Assassins Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Reportedly Renewed (Last Updated: 23/07/2020)

We have it under good authority that Wu Assassins has been picked up for a second season by Netflix.

Our source for the news is the same one who made us aware Ozark was renewed before Netflix made its official announcement.

We’re waiting on Netflix to confirm the news that Wu Assassins has been renewed.

The closest we’ve got from anything official at Netflix is a response to a fan’s tweet in October 2019.

Hey Taylor! Still no info at this time on if/when there will be a season 2 of Wu Assassins. Make sure to follow us on Social Media here: https://t.co/BUprijVwen to keep an eye out for new content announcements! 👍 *TW — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) October 16, 2019

During the quarantine, Lewis Tan put out a mysterious Tweet promoting everyone to watch the show and suggested Netflix may have some good news on the way soon.

Need something to watch while under quarantine ? #WuAssassins got you covered. @netflix, have some good news coming soon ;) pic.twitter.com/raHIvBZyKe — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) March 14, 2020

What can we expect from Wu Assassins season 2?

It looks like reality itself is completely out of sync, and will require the power of the Wu Assassin to put things right.

Alec’s plan to go back in time was successful, despite the fact he was never able to truly reunite with his family. The Monk warned Jin that if Alec was successful in going back in time, it would have a catastrophic effect on all of humanity. The dow has been disrupted, causing all of space and time to be thrown off balance.

Jin murdered Alec as revenge for what he thought was Alec’s role in the death of Uncle Six.

With the appearance of Ying Ying at the end of the season, it became clear that Jin had failed to stop the impending catastrophe.

Jin will be at odds next season to restore balance to the world, while also contending with those who seek the power of the Wu pieces for their own personal gain.

Who can we expect to see in Wu Assassins season 2?

At the very least, we can expect to see the following characters/cast members return for the second season of Wu Assassins:

Role Cast Member Kai Jin Iko Uwais Jenny Wah Li Jun Li Tommy Wah Lawrence Kao Christine Gavin Katheryn Winnick Zan Hui JuJu Chan Lu Xin Lee Lewis Tan Ying Ying Celia Au

Multiple members of the cast have expressed their desire to see a second season of Wu Assassins on Netflix.

When could we expect to see Wu Assassins season 2 on Netflix?

Unless production has already begun on the second season of Wu Assassins, we aren’t expecting to see the series return to Netflix until the second half of 2021.

The series was released on Netflix in August 2019, one year after the principal photography had begun on the series.

Assuming that the next season follows a similar production timeline, for the series to arrive in 2021, we’d likely need to see filming begin before the end of December 2020.

Potential Release Date: Q3/Q4 2020

Would you like to see a second season of Wu Assassins on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!