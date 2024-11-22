‘A Man On the Inside’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

A Man on the Inside recently landed on Netflix, and after a charming and heartwarming first season, we’re hoping to see more from Michael Schur’s crime-comedy. Netflix has yet to renew the series, but we hope to learn more soon.

Michael Schur, The Good Place and Parks and Recreation creator and writer on The Office is behind Netflix’s crime-comedy A Man on the Inside. The series is Schur’s second Netflix Original to date after the Q-Force animated series and was produced by his production company, Fremulon.

Ted Danson, a producer on the show, also stars as the series lead, Charles, a widower and retired engineering professor, who a private investigator hires to go undercover at a retirement home in San Francisco to help find the thief of a valuable ruby necklace.

A Man on the Inside Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 22/11/2024)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew A Man on the Inside for a second season. This isn’t unsurprising,g considering that the series has only just landed on the streaming service.

Unless Netflix has already renewed the series for a second season, its renewal will likely depend on its performance over the next several weeks.

We report on the release of Netflix’s weekly top ten data every week. If A Man on the Inside has a strong performance in its first few weeks on Netflix, we can expect a renewal sooner rather than later.

For now, we’ll be monitoring how the series performs on Netflix.

Does A Man on the Inside need a second season?

After helping Julie with her investigation into the missing Ruby necklace, Charles returned home, and thanks to his experience investigating the Pacific View Retirement Community and with the help of his daughter, he’s begun to heal from the death of his beloved late wife.

However, Julie has another job for Charles, who is seemingly perfect for her next investigation. He gladly accepts it. What the investigation is remains to be seen, and we won’t find out until Netflix renews the series for a second season. Still, this won’t stop us from speculating where Charles will investigate next.

Another Care Home?

Despite only being there for a month, Charles soon learned how a care home is run and what the experience is like for retirees. If Julie’s investigation is for another care home, then that explains why Charles is already a perfect fit.

Investigation into a University?

Charles spent most of his career as an engineering college professor and even wrote a book on San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge. By the end of the first season, Charles is offering his services as a guest lecturer and is open to doing more. Again, given his vast experience as a professor, he can pretend to “come out of retirement” to investigate a university.

Investigation into an engineering/architect firm?

Perhaps some shady practices are ongoing at an engineering or architect firm, and who better to come in and work as a consultant than a retired college professor? A dash of suspected embezzlement and a sprinkle of money laundering could be enough to have Julie send Charles in to investigate.

Would you like to see a second season of A Man on the Inside on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!