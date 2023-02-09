What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 9th, 2023

Happy Thursday and welcome along to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix for this week. As we promised on Sunday, this week’s lineup has been mostly cleaned out to give You the biggest launch possible, and now that day is here.

On the bright side, there are plenty of new movies and shows to still get excited about for the rest of February 2023. We just updated our February 2023 preview with a few new games, a new Korean series, and Netflix Original stand-up special due to hit the service.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch St. Vincent (2014) and El Chema (2016).

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for February 9th, 2023

You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Romance

Cast: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Tati Gabrielle

Writer: Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble

Runtime: 45 min

Joe is finally back, and he's headed to Britain.

Penn Badgley reprises his role as the serial killer who is now laying low in a University as a lecturer, but somebody seems to know his secrets meaning his quiet life isn't quiet for long.

Once you're done, check out our predictions on what to expect from the final five episodes of Season 4 coming to Netflix in March 2023.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 10

Rating: TV-Y7

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kari Wahlgren, Laz Alonso, Jim Rash

Writer: Everett Downing Jr., Patrick Harpin

Runtime: 28 mins

Coming out of Netflix animation today is My Dad the Bounty Hunter, one of the best-looking animated series from the studio in quite some time.

The series follows an intergalactic bounty hunter who takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

Bill Russell: Legend (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Director: Sam Pollard

Cast: Bill Russell

Yesterday, Netflix dropped its two-part docu-series on the NBA legend Bill Russell.

The basketball player and activist played at the Boston Celtics between 1956 and 1969 and then was a coach in the sport throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

10 New Movies Added

Bill Russell: Legend (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court in this biographical documentary.

– TV-MA – English – Winningest NBA champion and civil rights icon Bill Russell builds a larger-than-life legacy on and off the court in this biographical documentary. Dear David (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian – A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school. Dr. Jason Leong: Ride With Caution (2023) – TV-MA – English – In his latest stand-up special, former doctor Jason Leong shares his diagnoses on aging, the absurdity of middle-aged cycling enthusiasts and more.

– TV-MA – English – In his latest stand-up special, former doctor Jason Leong shares his diagnoses on aging, the absurdity of middle-aged cycling enthusiasts and more. Tegimpu (Thunivu) (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – A major bank heist takes an unnerving turn when a mysterious interloper known only as Dark Devil begins to hijack the operation. Thunivu (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil Thunivu (Hindi) (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi Thunivu (Kannada) (2023) – TV-MA – Kannada Thunivu (Malayalam) (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Telugu – A major bank heist takes an unnerving turn when a mysterious interloper known only as Dark Devil begins to hijack the operation. The Substitute (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – A highbrow literature professor returns to his old neighborhood to teach high school, facing his past, his father and the reality of his community.

– TV-MA – Spanish – A highbrow literature professor returns to his old neighborhood to teach high school, facing his past, his father and the reality of his community. Your Excellency (2019) – TV-G – English – Bumbling through politics, a billionaire businessman’s presidential campaign seems destined for disaster until it gets a boost from social media.

6 New TV Series Added

Chromosome 21 (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – When the police discover a man with Down syndrome hiding at a crime scene, they launch an investigation to determine whether he’s a witness or a suspect.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When the police discover a man with Down syndrome hiding at a crime scene, they launch an investigation to determine whether he’s a witness or a suspect. Dérè: An African Tale (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – After experiencing a tragic loss, a woman must resist a new family dynamic that could control the future of her father’s company and her life.

– TV-PG – English – After experiencing a tragic loss, a woman must resist a new family dynamic that could control the future of her father’s company and her life. MTV Floribama Shore (Season 1) – TV-14 – English – Eight lively young Southerners gather in a popular beach town on Florida’s Emerald Coast for a summer of hookups and wild adventures, Floribama-style.

– TV-14 – English – Eight lively young Southerners gather in a popular beach town on Florida’s Emerald Coast for a summer of hookups and wild adventures, Floribama-style. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission.

– TV-Y7 – English – An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission. The Exchange (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic – Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way.

– TV-14 – Arabic – Inspired by real events, two women set out to pioneer the cutthroat stock market of 1980s Kuwait — and disrupt its corrupt boys club along the way. You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

Netflix Top 10s for February 9th, 2023

Here’s your look at what’s trending on Netflix in the United States today with New Amsterdam continuing its strong performance in the TV series list and Minions: The Rise of Gru still rocking the movies and kids top lists.

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 New Amsterdam Minions: The Rise of Gru Minions: The Rise of Gru 2 Physical: 100 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 3 Ginny & Georgia You People True Spirit 4 Wednesday Enough Flushed Away 5 Survivor True Spirit The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals 6 Lockwood & Co. I Can Do Bad All By Myself CoComelon 7 The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Pamela, A Love Story Sonic Boom 8 The Walking Dead Bad Boys II Sing 2 9 Freeridge The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Little Angel 10 The Snow Girl Flushed Away Trolls

