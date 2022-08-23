Netflix Japan Unveils Anime and Live-Action TUDUM Lineup

Some of the anime and live-action Japanese titles to be showcased at Netflix’s TUDUM event in September 2022 have been revealed.

As a reminder, Netflix TUDUM is the global event (not to be confused with the Netflix blog) that will take place on September 24th, 2022.

The event will have multiple events where we get to see some first looks at upcoming Netflix Originals. 100 titles are expected to be premiered in total.

The Japanese event will take place at 1 PM JST on September 25th, meaning if you’re in the States you’ll be watching late into the night or if you’re in Europe, you’ll have to wake up extra early.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up to catch the Japanese showcase:

Japan – 1 PM JST – Septmeber 25th

PST Timezone – 9 PM – September 24th

EST Timezone – 12 AM – September 25th

GMT – 4 AM – September 25th

Anime Titles to Be Showcased at the Netflix: Japan TUDUM Showcase

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – We’re expecting another batch of STONE OCEAN so this will likely be a worldwide date reveal.

Drifting Home – The new anime is set to debut the week before TUDUM. Hence, it’s unclear whether we’ll get a refresher or other news for the highly anticipated Studio Colorido movie.

– The new anime is set to debut the week before TUDUM. Hence, it’s unclear whether we’ll get a refresher or other news for the highly anticipated Studio Colorido movie. Exception – Horror anime series from Otsuichi and Yûzô Satô set in the distant future where humans have fled earth.

– Horror anime series from Otsuichi and Yûzô Satô set in the distant future where humans have fled earth. Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre – The anime horror series will adapt 20 stories from Itou’s manga for the first time, including Tomie, Souichi, and Kubitsuri Kikyuu.

– The anime horror series will adapt 20 stories from Itou’s manga for the first time, including Tomie, Souichi, and Kubitsuri Kikyuu. TIGER & BUNNY 2 – While we’ve got the first 13-episodes for TIGER & BUNNY, we’re expecting a release date for the remaining ones and possibly a first look.

– While we’ve got the first 13-episodes for TIGER & BUNNY, we’re expecting a release date for the remaining ones and possibly a first look. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 – Set to debut in December 2022 (we’re hearing December 20th) we’ll likely get another first look at the new upcoming prequel movie to the anime series.

Romantic Killer – Brand new anime series based on the manga and featuring the voice cast of Rie Takahashi and Mikako Komatsu. Set to debut on Netflix on October 27th, 2022.

Live-Action Japanese Titles To Be Showcased at Netflix TUDUM

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – Returning to Netflix in December 2022, we’ll likely get a first-look trailer for the second season of Netflix’s fantasy series.

– Returning to Netflix in December 2022, we’ll likely get a first-look trailer for the second season of Netflix’s fantasy series. Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san (Season 1) – Based on the manga, this 9-episode series is set to premiere later this year. It’s about Kyoto’s “hanamachi” geisha quarter centering on Kiyo, an Aomori native who works as a cook in the lodge..

First Love (Season 1) – First look at Japan’s new romantic drama series starring Hikari Mitsushima, Takeru Satoh, Rikako Yagi, and Taisei Kido. We’re hearing the series is due to premiere on Netflix on November 24th, 2022.

We should also note that Netflix will debut the third and final Fullmetal Alchemist live-action movie on September 24th in the form of Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy.

What are you looking forward to seeing at Netflix’s Japanese TUDUM showcase? Let us know in the comments.