‘Archer’ Season 13 Sets Netflix Release Date in December 2022

Archer returned for its 13th season on FXX between late summer and mid-October 2022 and will be dropping on Netflix in December 2022 in some select regions.

Created by Adam Reed, Archer is the long-running adult animated series that surpassed 130 episodes during its 13th season—the most recent season aired on FXX (the sibling channel to FX) between August and October 2022.

Episodes in season 13 were written by Mark Ganek, Matt Roller, Asha Michelle Wilson, Brittany Miller, Alison Zeidman, and Miles Woods.

Here’s what you can expect from the latest season:

“The Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As such, Archer and the gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, the leader of the IIA.”

Netflix holds the international distribution rights to Archer but lost the domestic (US) rights back in 2018 when it lost all seven streaming seasons. The show now resides exclusively on Hulu in the United States.

Why Archer still comes to Netflix outside the United States is a bit of a mystery.

For the most part, all Disney content from itself or its subsidiaries, whether FX, FXX, or ABC, have been pulled from or no longer added to Netflix in favor of padding out Disney+ and its Star tile.

For whatever reason, that’s not the case with Archer, with the show being only available on Netflix in most countries beyond broadcast.

We suspect the show is coming to Netflix via a legacy deal that Disney can’t or is unwilling to pull out of.

When will Archer Season 13 be on Netflix?

As per prior seasons, we’re getting a new drop of episodes just in time for Christmas.

You’ll be watching all eight episodes of Archer season 13 on December 1st, 2022, according to the “worth the wait” carousel on Netflix UK. Other regions may vary, although based on prior seasons’ releases, they’ve all dropped on Netflix globally.

