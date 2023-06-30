Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: June 30th, 2023

It’s a strong end to June, with some great new movies added to the library this week. Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sarah Snook, is now available to stream alongside the highly anticipated new Netflix animated feature of the Summer, Nimona.

Over the weekend, we’re getting even more great films to join the Netflix library as new licensed movies come in, and nearly 100 will cycle off the platform. Highlights currently include (you can find the full list up on our what’s new on Netflix section tomorrow at around 10 AM EST) Bridesmaids, The Karate Kid, Rush Hour, and Titanic.

N = Netflix Original

Run Rabbit Run (2023) N

Director: Daina Reid

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Neil Melville, Katherine Slattery, Damon Herriman

Thanks to her time as Shiv Roy on Succession, Sarah Snook is one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now. Expect lots of eyes on Run Rabbit Run this weekend.

“As a fertility doctor, Sarah has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter, Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.”

Nimona (2023) N

Director: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint

Nimona is Netflix’s big animated Summer 2023 release. Thanks to the talented team at Anapurna Animation, it could be one of Netflix’s best yet.

“When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.”

Annihilation (2018)

Director: Alex Garland

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Horror | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Natalie Portman, Benedict Wong, Sonoya Mizuno, David Gyasi, Oscar Isaac

Fans and outlets have often regarded Annihilation as one of the best horror films of 2018. The Paramount movie managed to secure a theatrical release in the US, while outside of America, the film was distributed by Netflix as an Original. Now five years later, the movie has been licensed to Netflix. Better late than never.

“A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition into a mysterious zone where the laws of nature don’t apply.”

The Imitation Game (2014)

Director: Morten Tyldum

Genre: Biography, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 114 Minutes

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Rory Kinnear, Allen Leech

Alan Turing, one of the greatest minds of the WW2 era, was played impeccably by Benedict Cumberbatch. One of the most important stories of the war, if it wasn’t for the effort of Turing and the rest of his team then the enigma code may never have been solved.

During World War II, the English mathematical genius Alan Turing tries to crack the German Enigma code with help from fellow mathematicians while attempting to come to terms with his troubled private life.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) N

Director: Benjamin Cantu, Matt Lambert

Genre: Documentary, Drama, History| Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Livia Matthes, Nicolo Pasetti, David Ali Rashed, Anton Rattinger, Antonio Lallo

There were countless victims of the Nazi’s occupation of Europe, including many members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The team of Film Base Berlin and director pair Benjamin Cantu and Matt Lambert have done an incredible job telling the story of how hate and hypocrisy can destroy freedoms.

“In Berlin of the late Golden Twenties, the Eldorado is legendary a decadent and hedonistic nightclub in which gays, lesbians and trans people dance cheek to cheek with the rich and powerful. They let loose to the electrifying music of the Weintraub Syncopators, intoxicated by the smells of perfume, rouge and manly sweat. But the Eldorado is also a space of contradictions, in which some openly gay visitors come dressed in Nazi uniforms.”

