‘BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy’ Netflix Anime: Everything We Know So Far

An incredibly exciting anime adaptation of Kazushi Hagiwara’s Bastard!! manga is coming to Netflix in 2022. A celebration of Dark Fantasy and heavy metal, the series will certainly be one of the most unique anime titles coming to Netflix this year.

BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series and is based on the manga of the same name by author Kazushi Hagiwara. It’s been almost 30 years since the manga was last adapted into an anime, and doing the honors of producing the latest adaptation is Liden Films.

When is the BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Netflix release date?

So far we’ve only been teased with a short trailer that revealed BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- is coming to Netflix in 2022. An exact release date hasn’t been announced but we expect to learn more soon.

What is the plot of BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

The Dark Rebel Army, which plans to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax, continues to expand its power in a bid to rule the world, led by the overwhelmingly powerful Four Divine Kings. The Kingdom of Metallicana on the Central Metallion Continent is assaulted by the sorcerer-led Dark Rebel Army. In order to save the kingdom, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, has a decision to make — she must resurrect the ancient great wizard who once plotted to rule the world, and who is sealed within her childhood friend Lucien Renren. The only thing that can undo the seal is a virgin’s maiden kiss. Facing imminent danger, Yoko puts her lips on Lucien’s, and in that moment, a dark and powerful energy fills the air. The strongest, wildest, and most beautiful protagonist, the legendary wizard Dark Schneider, is finally revived!

Who are the cast members of BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy?

So far four cast members have been announced for BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy.

Taking the lead role of Dark Schneider is actor Kishou Taniyama. Taniyama has starred in plenty of popular anime series such as Attack on Titan, Blue Exorcist, Kuroko’s Basketball, and Detective Conan.

Tomori Kusunoki (Assassins Pride) is the voice of Yoko Tia Noto. Hiroki Yasumoto (One Punch Man) is the voice of Gara, and Youko Hikasa (Highschool DXD) will lend her voice to the role of Nei Arshes.

What is the episode count?

It has been reported that BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy will have a total of 24 episodes. However, it’s unclear if all 24 episodes will be released at the same time or split into two seasons of 12.

Are you looking forward to the release of BASTARD‼ Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!