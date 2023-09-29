New Movies and Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 29th, 2023

Happy Friday and welcome along to another roundup of all the new movies and series that have hit Netflix in the United Kingdom over the past seven days. We’ll pick out a few of our highlights of the new titles and then also touch on what’s been trending in the top 10s too.

Over the weekend, we’ll be entering the 10th month of the year (where does the time go!) and that means a new month of new titles awaits. We’ve listed all the Netflix UK additions we know about here.

Missed any of the new releases from last week – you missed the new season of Sex Education, Evil Dead Rise, and much much more.

Now let’s dig in with the over 30 new titles added this week:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix UK This Week

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Director: Taylor Sheridan

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jake Weber

Taylor Sheridan is perhaps best known for his attachment to the hit series Yellowstone and all its various spin-offs but one of his most recent Hollywood movies is an action thriller starring Angelina Jolie and drops on Netflix UK two years after its premiere.

A smokejumper as they’re known in the States (fire first responders if you were to try and translate here) is the center of the story here who is haunted by her past. She’s tasked with guiding a traumatized boy through lightning storms, wildfires, and rough terrain to save him from a pair of assassins.

Mark Kermode for Kermode & Mayo’s Film Review featured the movie in May 2021 concluding:

“It’s very very by the numbers, ticking all the genre boxes, and the cliches sometimes become too much, but it is what it is as popcorn entertainment doing a lot of subversive things around the edges…”

Love is in the Air (2023)

Director: Adrian Powers

Cast: Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse, Roy Billing, Steph Tisdell

Given Love at First Sight took home the most points in the Netflix top 10s, you may want to jump into a new romantic comedy and Netflix Australia has something just for you.

Here’s logline for this new movie:

“A fiercely independent pilot fighting to keep her family business afloat starts to fall for the man sent by corporate to ground her operation forever.”

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Limited Series)

From Netflix’s UK content team, this week came a brand new documentary series that asks and does its best to answer the lingering questions surrounding the murder of the UK television presenter Jill Dando.

Across three episodes, you’ll hear all the details known about the case as well as testimony from family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

Movies Added to Netflix This Week

Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business (2023) Netflix Original

Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021)

Do Not Disturb (2023) Netflix Original

Forgotten Love (2023) Netflix Original

Gandeevadhari Arjuna (Multiple Language Varitions)

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso (2023) Netflix Original

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

Love is in the Air (2023) Netflix Original

Mortal Kombal (2021)

Nowhere (2023) Netflix Original

Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original

Peppermint (2018)

RDX (2023)

Reptile (2023) Netflix Original

Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019) Netflix Original – Re-added

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo (2023) Netflix Original

The Oskars Fantasy (2023)

The Rat Catcher (2023) Netflix Original

The Swan (2023) Netflix Original

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Netflix Original

Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)

Vasco Rossi: Living It (2023) Netflix Original

Series Added to Netflix UK This Week

Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original

Choona (Season 1) Netflix Original

Encounters (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fresh Meat (Seasons 1-4) – Re-added after brief removal

Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Devil’s Plan (Season 1) Netflix Original

Who Killed Jill Dando? (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Love at First Sight (63 points) Accused (48 points) Evil Dead Rise (42 points) In Time (39 points) Clifford the Big Red Dog (35 points) Spy Kids: Armageddon (28 points) The Grinch (26 points) Wonder Woman 1984 (26 points) Tom & Jerry (23 points) American Sniper (21 points) The Little Things (19 points) Jaane Jaan (18 points) The Black Book (15 points) Superintelligence (13 points) Mortal Kombat (10 points) Those Who Wish Me Dead (8 points) Logan Lucky (3 points) Harley & Katya (2 points) The Hangover (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix UK This Week

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (70 points) Sex Education (68 points) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (55 points) Liebes Kind (46 points) Top Boy (46 points) Love Is Blind (41 points) Virgin River (33 points) One Piece (21 points) Who Killed Jill Dando? (20 points) Who Is Erin Carter? (19 points) Encounters (8 points) It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (8 points) Surviving Summer (3 points) Selling The OC (1 points) At Home with the Furys (1 point)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.