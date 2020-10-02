‘Family Business’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix has found its biggest French show to date with Family Business being the first title from France to reach three seasons.

Produced by Les Films Du Kiosque, we follow failed entrepreneur Joseph who finds out cannabis is on the cusp of being legalized in the country and soon gets to work on his big brain business idea.

Season 1 released on Netflix in June 2019, it was then renewed for season 2 the following month. Season 2 released on September 11th, 2020 and has now been renewed a month later again on October 2nd, 2020. Each season has consisted of 6 episodes each.

The show has performed well in a number of regions including Belgium, Switzerland, and of course, France. As of the time of publishing the TV series still sat at the number 2 spot on the TV rankings which is an impressive feat for any series let alone a nearly a month after the launch.

Shortly before the renewal, Gérard Darmon who plays Gérard Hazan in the series expressed his interest in returning for the series:

“If there is a season 3, I would obviously be available. […] that would be great. It would come first.”

The announcement of the third season came via a Tweet from the regional account for Netflix France.

As we mentioned, it’s the most successful French series to date in terms of the outright number of seasons. The Hook Up Plan and Marseille also have two seasons apiece with the former still waiting for its future to be known and the latter canceled a number of years ago.

Other French Originals that have been renewed for new seasons include Mortel and Into the Night which are both returning for second seasons in 2021.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of the French series Family Business? Let us know in the comments down below.