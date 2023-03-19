‘On The Fringe’: Penélope Cruz Movie To Make SVOD Debut on Netflix

Netflix is going to be the new SVOD streaming home of the Spanish-Belgian Penélope Cruz crime thriller On The Fringe which was released in select theaters in 2022. The movie arrives on Netflix in the US (other regions will vary) on March 29th, 2023.

The movie, called En los márgenes in Spanish regions, sees interwoven stories of three people who are struggling with hard economic conditions told over the course of 24 hours. They all find that love and solidarity might be their last resort for their right to a decent life.

Penélope Cruz is the most recognizable name to most English-speaking audiences but stars alongside Luis Tosar, Adelfa Calvo, Christian Checa, Juan Diego Botto, Aixa Villagrán, and Font García.

Juan Diego Botto is the writer and director behind the film and is perhaps best known for his acting roles, including in 2021’s The Suicide Squad by director James Gunn and 1996’s La Celestina. This is his first major directorial project, but he was involved with 2020’s Tales of the Lockdown.

The movie had its theatrical release in Spain in late 2022 before heading to Prime Video in the region and has received mostly positive reviews. It currently carries a 6.7/10 on IMDb as of the time of publishing.

Alicia Población, for La Furias Magazine, said the movie reminded her of Sorry We Missed You (2019) by Ken Loach and ultimately praised the real-world issues the film seeks to shine a light on, saying:

“On the Fringe is a tough film that is necessary to once again be aware of the world we live in and to understand that we do have to take sides and that neutrality is no longer valid here.” Translated into English

If you’ve been active on movie news recently, you’ll know Penélope Cruz was among the names attached to the now-shelved Netflix project Paris Paramount. Cruz has also featured in the Netflix Original movie Wasp Network.

This is one of the last major movies to release on Netflix throughout March 2023, with others still to come being Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 and licensed titles like Diary of a Mad Black Woman and I See You.

Will you be checking out this new Penélope Cruz movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.