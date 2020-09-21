Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in October 2020

There are lots of treats to look forward to on Netflix UK in October 2020, but there’s plenty of tricks being played as well with the removal of some of your favorite movies and tv series.

One of the largest losses to the UK library is the incredibly popular Wynonna Earp. Many fans had hoped to see more seasons of the fantasy-drama, but that won’t be happening anytime soon.

There’s a whole heap of popular K-Dramas that will, sadly, be leaving Netflix UK in the middle of October.

Please Note: The list below only applies to Netflix UK, and is not the full list of titles leaving in October 2020. More titles will be announced each day, and we’ll update the list below accordingly.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2020

Burnistoun (2 Seasons)

Chewing the Fat (1 Season)

Due/u00Flos del paraiso (2015)

The Elizondo Sisters Go on the Defence (2003)

Lady Altagracia (2016)

My Babysitter’s a Vampire (1 Season)

Shark Tank (1 Season)

Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story (1 Season)

Wynonna Earp (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 7th, 2020

Frequency (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 11th, 2020

Abnormal Summit (1 Season)

Chef & My Fridge (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 15th, 2020

49 Days (1 Season)

Beautiful Gong Shim (1 Season)

Devlok with Devdutt Pattanaik (1 Season)

Doctors (1 Season)

Don’t Dare to Dream (1 Season)

Dr. Romantic (1 Season)

Guerra De Idolos (1 Season)

Harry & Bunnie (1 Season)

Lie to Me (1 Season)

My Girlfriend (1 Season)

Octonauts (2 Seasons)

Remember (1 Season)

Rooftop Prince (1 Season)

The Royal Gambler (1 Season)

Russell Peters vs. the World (1 Season)

Secret Garden (1 Season)

Skin Wars: Fresh Paint (1 Season)

Suspicious Partner (1 Season)

Yong Pal (1 Season)

You Are Beautiful (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 17th, 2020

Live from the BBC (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 19th, 2020

Distorted (1 Season)

The Girl Who Sees Scents (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on October 21st, 2020

You’re All Surrounded (1 Season)

Which of your favorite series and movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!