‘Centaurworld’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Centaurworld is headed back to Netflix for another outing in December 2021 just months after the colorful kids show debuted on Netflix in late July. Season 2 of Centaurworld is set to hit Netflix globally on December 7th.

First announced in 2019, Centaurworld eventually dropped on Netflix at the end of July 2021 around the world. The series was initially ordered for 20-episodes so season 2 is likely to consist of 0 episodes which will round out the show’s initial order.

For those unaware, Centaurworld is a colorful and vibrant animated series aimed at kids and follows the adventure of a deadly serious warhorse who is transported to a heaven-like world filled with all kinds of singing magical creatures.

In the second season, we’ll see horse (voiced by Kimiko Glenn) embarking on a mission to build an army and defeat the Nowhere King. According to a synopsis provided by Netflix “It won’t be easy, but she’s got the herd by her side — and Rider back home.”

In a Tweet by the creator of the show, Megan Nicole Dong, she expressed her excited for the show returning saying:

“I can finally say that #centaurworld Season 2 is coming December 7th and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Our cast and crew did incredible work and I’m so proud of everyone.”

According to recent updates to IMDb, Colleen Ballinger is set to lend her voice talents in episodes in season 2 alongside Isabella Russo who is set to voice Young Glendale.

Centaurworld will be released on Netflix on December 7th alongside another kids title in the form of the second season of Go, Dog. Go!.

Should the series get a season 3 order, it’ll have had to make a sufficient impact on Netflix subscribers to warrant further investment in the series.

Unfortunetely, the kid’s top 10s were introduced after Centaurworld was released so we can’t get a good picture of how well the show has performed thus far. The series did not, however, feature in any TV top lists.

The series has made an impression on critics who gave the series glowing reviews and the series currently sits at a 7.5 on IMDb too.

Are you looking forward to catching season 2 of Centaurworld on Netflix in December 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.