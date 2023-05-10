‘Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series’ Part 3 Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Part 2 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys arrived on Netflix in February 2022. Fans have remained patient and will be rewarded with a June 2023 release date for Part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the 25th season of the Pokémon anime and the third season of the Pokémon Journeys story overall.

Ultimate Journeys will continue the adventures of Ash and Goh, with the former continuing to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the latter continuing his work on Project Mew.

When is Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 coming to Netflix?

The timeline of the Pokémon Journeys series so far;

Pokémon Journeys

Pokémon Journeys Part 1 (12) – June 12th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 2 (12) – September 9th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 3 (12) – December 4th, 2020

Pokémon Journeys Part 4 (12) – March 5th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 1 (12) – September 10th, 2021

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 2 (15) – January 21st, 2022

Pokémon Master Journeys Part 3 (15) – May 26th, 2022

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 1 (12) – October 21st, 2022

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys Part 2 (12) – February 24th, 2023

On the official Twitter for Pokémon, it has been revealed that part 3 of Ultimate Journeys is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 23rd, 2023.

It’s all come down to this. 💥 Mark your calendars—the final battles from the Masters Eight Tournament unfold in exciting episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, coming 6/23 to Netflix! https://t.co/Cuumr3EdNP pic.twitter.com/pfgdA7aLOD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 10, 2023

The names of the upcoming episodes that will make up at least 12 episodes of part 3 are as follows:

Episode 25 – Curtain Up! Fight the Fights!

– Curtain Up! Fight the Fights! Episode 26 – Pride of a Champion!

– Pride of a Champion! Episode 27 – The Fiery Road to Mastership!

– The Fiery Road to Mastership! Episode 28 – Battling as Hard as Stone!

– Battling as Hard as Stone! Episode 29 – Koharu and Eievui – The Miracle of Evolution

– Koharu and Eievui – The Miracle of Evolution Episode 30 – Infinite Possibilities!

– Infinite Possibilities! Episode 31 – The Climax Begins! Satoshi’s Masters Tournament Experience!!

– The Climax Begins! Satoshi’s Masters Tournament Experience!! Episode 32 – It’s… Champion Time!

– It’s… Champion Time! Episode 33 – Bewitch, Battle, and Bewilder!

– Bewitch, Battle, and Bewilder! Episode 34 – Valor: A Strategic Part of Battling!

– Valor: A Strategic Part of Battling! Episode 35 – Whittle While You Work!

– Whittle While You Work! Episode 36 – GO FOR DREAM! Go’s Road to Mew!!

How many more episodes can we expect to see of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys on Netflix?

After the release of Part 3, there will be a further twelve episodes of the World Coronation series. Those episodes will make up for part 4.

Finally, the remainder of Ash’s story will be told with a final batch of eleven episodes which will arrive on Netflix in late 2023 or early 2024.

Are you looking forward to the release of more Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series on Netflix?