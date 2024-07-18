Netflix Lands Streaming Premiere of Animated Docudrama ‘They Shot the Piano Player’

Netflix has just set another streaming premiere for its US library with the critically acclaimed They Shot the Piano Player (also known as Dispararon al pianista) set to debut on Netflix in the US on August 14th, 2024.

Premiering at the 50th Telluride Film Festival last September, the movie would go onto get a release in the United States courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics.

Directed by Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal, the multi-genre-spanning animated movie tells the story of a New York music journalist who seeks the truth about the mysterious disappearance of young Brazilian piano virtuoso Tenorio Jr. “They Shot The Piano Player” celebrates the origins of the world-renowned Bossa Nova movement, capturing a moment of creative freedom in 1960s and 70s Latin America, just before totalitarian regimes took over the continent.

Jeff Goldblum, set to headline Netflix’s big new series, Kaos, at the end of August, serves as the voice for Jeff Harris in the movie. Other actors heard throughout include Tony Ramos, Abel Ayala, and Roberta Wallach.

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated musical docudrama, picked up generally good reviews from across the board. Ty Burr for the Washington Post said, “Under the supervision of animation director Carlos Léon Sancha, the film is a graceful, somewhat overbusy visual treat, a playful riot of colors anchored by a crisp sense of line.”

Netflix has been on a storm lately, picking up the streaming debuts of many Sony Pictures Classic movies. To remind you of a few, coming in August 2024 is the Vanessa Hudgens movie, Downtown Owl, while in July, we saw the premieres of The Teachers Lounge, Wicked Little Letters, and The Peasants. That’s in addition to all the main theatrical Sony Pictures releases.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will They Shot the Piano Player be on Netflix in other regions?

According to a report from ScreenDaily, SPC only picked up the rights to the movie in a handful of regions, including the United States, Canada, Latin America, Scandinavia, India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Southeast Asia. While India has been getting first-window Sony movies along with the US, we don’t have confirmation that it’ll be heading there.

All other regions may see the film drop in the coming years, but we don’t have any deals defined like those in the US.

Are you excited to check out They Shot the Piano Player when it drops on Netflix in the US? Let us know down below.