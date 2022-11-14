‘Manhunt: Unabomber’ Leaving Netflix in December 2022

We’ve just got word that Netflix is set to be losing Manhunt: Unabomber, the drama series that takes a look at the infamous killer known as Unabomber.

Originally airing on Discovery Channel in 2017, the 8-episode series debuted on Netflix globally in September 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis if you haven’t checked out the series yet:

“Faced with few clues and an increasingly panicked public, the FBI calls on a new kind of profiler to help track down the infamous Unabomber.”

Sam Worthington headlines the cast for the limited series and will notably be making his major return to the box office towards the tail end of this year, appearing in the long-awaited sequel to Avatar.

While on the subject of Sam Worthington, his 2017 movie, The Shack, is scheduled to leave Netflix US on December 10th.

Also appearing in the cast of Manhunt: Unabomber included: Jane Lynch, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Bobb, Lynn Collins, Katja Herbers, Michael Nouri, and Keisha Castle-Hughes.

The series was well received, carrying a 71 on Metacritic and an 8.1/10 on IMDb.

Now, over five years later, all eight episodes of Manhunt: Unabomber leaves Netflix on December 12th, 2022. That applies to Netflix US and all international regions.

Netflix internationally notably carries the series as a Netflix Original title.

But, as we’ve discussed ad nauseam here at What’s on Netflix, having Netflix Original branding does not make the title immune from removal.

Two seasons of Manhunt were produced in total, with the other season labeled Manhunt: Deadly Games. Unabomber aired on the Discovery Channel, while the second season went on to release first on Spectrum before hitting Netflix US.

Manhunt: Deadly Games focused on Richard Jewell, who became a suspect in the FBI investigation of a foiled terrorist attack at the 1996 Olympics.

The removal of season 1 comes a year after Netflix US lost the second season of Manhunt. Unlike season 1, that season only was licensed to Netflix in the United States for a year between December 2020 and 2021. It didn’t hit Netflix internationally in any capacity, with Lionsgate+ (formerly Starz) being the home for the title instead.

Will you miss Manhunt: Unabomber when it leaves Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.