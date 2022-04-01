Canceled Netflix Original Shows So Far in 2022

2022 has already taken quite a few scalps of Netflix shows with no doubt plenty more to come. Netflix has developed a reputation rightly or wrongly for being trigger happy with its shows so let’s take a look through every single Netflix Original show that’s been canceled so far in 2022.

Numbers actually show that Netflix isn’t as cancelation happy as some would allude to. In fact, they’re in line with many of their competitors.

2021 was a big year for cancelations with titles like Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, and Dash & Lily all getting the ax.

There are also plenty of shows ending in 2022 such as Ozark, Grace and Frankie, Dead to Me, and Family Reunion. We’re not going to include those in this list as we believe cancelations and given final seasons should be separated.

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2022

Diablero

Canceled: March 2022 (although likely canceled a while ago)

The Mexican series Diablero ran for two seasons on Netflix with the most recent season landing in 2022. Sadly, we learned exclusively that it will not be returning for a third season at Netflix rendering it canceled.

Archive 81

Canceled: March 24th

One of the first major debut shows on Netflix in 2022 was Archive 81, a new horror series based on a podcast series of the same name.

While the show did top Netflix’s top 10s, there’s evidence that viewership dropoff between episodes could’ve been the reason for the early demise of Archive 81.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Canceled: March 11th

First debuting in October 2020, The Baby-Sitters Club came from Rachel Shukert and eventually went on to run for two seasons on Netflix but won’t be returning for a third.

In a statement to Deadline, Frank Smith from Walden Media said:

“We are incredibly grateful for Netflix’s vision and support in bringing the world of The Babysitters Club to life. Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M Martin’s beloved work with new audiences.”

No reason was given for the cancelation but low viewership likely was the reason.

Gentefied

Canceled: January 13th

After arguably defying the odds to get to a second season, Gentefied failed to get renewed for a third season with the cancelation news coming in early January 2022.

While it did break into the Netflix TV top 10s in the US it only did so for 9 days before dropping out.

The comedy series told the story of three Latino cousins trying to keep their grandfather’s dream alive by keeping their taco show afloat in a fast-changing neighborhood.

Cooking with Paris

Canceled: January 17th

Although the bigger question is why was it given a series in the first place, it turns out there wasn’t a strong enough audience for Paris Hilton’s cooking show to justify a second season.

Deadline reports that Netflix has opted to not renew Cooking with Paris for a second season despite the show appearing in the top 10s in Australia for 5 days and Canada for a single day. It did not appear in the US top 10s.

The show featured the media personality cooking up simple recipes in her lavish kitchen alongside celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, and Lele Pons.

The series has a 5.3 on IMDb with a 34 on Metacritic.

Another Life

Canceled: February 21st

It was never a matter of if, and only a matter of when it was confirmed that Another Life had been canceled by Netflix.

We can assume the series had been dropped by Netflix as early as December 2021 thanks to a tweet from Katie Sackhoff that heavily hinted towards the fate of the show.

Well ain’t that the damn truth 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) December 21, 2021

Despite its own loyal fan following it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Another Life was canceled. The series failed to impress fans and critics alike and simply didn’t have an audience large enough for Netflix to invest more money.

Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2022

There’s a bunch of titles that we suspect we may get word of not continuing in 2022 which we’ve labeled at risk. Among the titles, we’ve included (and a few more) include:

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Black Summer

Brews Brothers

Huge in France

Hype House

In From the Cold

It’s Bruno!

Jiva!

Living with Yourself

Master of None

Medical Police

Murderville

Neo Yokio

Paradise PD

Pretty Smart

Q-Force

Ratched

Sneakerheads

The Chair

The Healing Powers of Dude

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

The Letter for the King

The Midnight Gospel

The Politician

Wu Assassins

We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout the year with all the major cancelations that Netflix announces.

What’s been your most disappointing Netflix cancelation of 2022? Let us know down in the comments below.