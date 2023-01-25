‘From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke’ Romantic J-Drama: Coming to Netflix in March 2023

The upcoming live-action adaptation of Karuho Shiina’s manga Kimi ni Todoke is Headed to Netflix in March 2023. From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, starring Minami Sara, and Suzuka Ouji, we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about the romantic j-drama, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama adapted from the manga Kimi ni Todoke by Karuho Shiina. Adapting the manga into a live-action series is screenwriter Miyamoto Hayato.

Directing duties have been split between Shinjo Takehiko (Love Again) and Kikuchi Takeo (Kamen Dosokai).

Taku Matsumoto of TV Tokyo, Masayuki Morikawa of FINE Entertainment, and Yuki Seike of FINE Entertainment are the producers of the series.

When is the Netflix release date for From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

Netflix has yet to release an official release date for the live-action adaptation of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke. However, we have seen a preliminary release date of Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

For now, we await Netflix to confirm an official release date.

What is the plot of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

The plot of the live-action series will follow the same plot as its anime and manga counterparts:

A 15-year-old high school freshman Sawako Kuronuma dubbed Sadako by her classmates for her resemblance to the character from The Ring has always been feared and misunderstood because of her appearance; rumors around school report that she can see ghosts and curse people. However, despite her ominous appearance, she is actually a sweet and unassuming girl who only longs to be helpful; she has been shunned for so long that the idea of making friends has become foreign to her. When a popular boy, Kazehaya, begins talking with her, everything changes. She finds herself in a new world, making new friends and talking to different people, and she can’t thank Kazehaya enough for giving her these opportunities. Slowly, but surely, a sweet love blossoms between the two as they overcome circumstances and obstacles that stand in their way.

Who are the cast members of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke?

Minami Sara will play the lead role of Sawako Kuronuma. This will be the first lead role in a Netflix Original series for the actress, after previously starring in the 2021 Japanese drama Ride or Die in the supporting role of the young Nagasawa Rei. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in j-dramas such as Sayonara no Sono Mae ni Fantastic 31 Days and Rokujoma no Piano Man.

Suzuka Ouji will play the lead role of Kazehaya Shouta. The actor has yet to make his Netflix debut but has previously starred in the live-action adaptation of the popular manga Hiromiya as Miyamura Izumi.

When was From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke filmed?

Filming reportedly took place between September 7th, 2022, and December 18th, 2022.

Filming took place in Hokkaido, Japan.

Is the From Me to You anime available to stream on Netflix?

Yes! The anime adaptation of From Me to You can be found on Netflix globally. All 37 episodes are available to stream.

Are you looking forward to the release of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!