‘Full Swing’ and ‘Tour De France: Unchained’ Both Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix’s sports documentary library has grown tremendously over the past few years, with companion series to leagues and an assortment of other types of sports-related documentaries filling Netflix’s 7,000+ title library. Two of its sports docuseries, Full Swing and Tour De France: Unchained, are set to return for third seasons in 2025.

Teeing off with Full Swing, the Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films series recently returned for its second season in March 2024, following its initial debut in February 2023.

Serving as the PGA equivalent of Drive to Survive, the series has examined the ups and downs of the past few years’ tournaments, including Major championships, the Masters, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open Championship, and the Open Championship.

The series focuses on the green and personal lives of many of its stars, with Geno Bonnalie’s wedding featured in the last season.

According to multiple sources, season 3 has been underway since early 2024, and it is intended to be released in early 2025.

Moving to Tour De France: Unchained, Netflix shares the distribution rights to this series alongside France Télévisions, but, like Full Swing, it is produced by Box to Box Films alongside Quad.

Season 2 just recently landed on Netflix with eight brand-new episodes, and over the summer, filming has been underway for season 3 of the show.

The renewal of Tour de France: Unchained was also confirmed by Netflix France on social media.

There are multiple new documentary sports series in the works too. We recently spoke about Ride to Survive, a new docu-series that’ll focus on US horse racing, and we’re still waiting for a couple more bits of information for another series, too, tackling a brand new sport.

Of course, Netflix’s sports ambitions go beyond just documentary companion series. This year, it will host two NFL games on Christmas, and starting in 2025, it will be home to the WWE.

For a full list of Netflix's sports documentary lineup, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix, and don't forget we also track all the renewed series set to return for future seasons here.

