Golf Docuseries ‘Full Swing’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Starting with Drive to Survive, Netflix has produced excellent docuseries on some of the world’s most popular sports. Soon after the release of Break Point, Netflix is releasing another docuseries from Box to Box Films, Full Swing, which will be centered around the world of professional Golf and the PGA Tour. The past year has seen a radical shift in the sport as players seek glory outside of the PGA, causing the biggest divide among fans, professionals, and pundits in years. Arriving in February 2023, you can watch Full Swing exclusively on Netflix.

Full Swing is an upcoming Netflix Original sports docuseries from the behind F1 docuseries Drive to Survive and tennis docuseries Break Point. Box to Box Films is the production company behind the series with David Check, Paul Martin, Chad Mumm, Mark Olsen, and James Gay-Rees as executive producers.

When is Full Swing season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to Netflix’s player announcement for the series, we can now confirm that Full Swing season 1 will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023.

What is Full Swing?

Netflix has provided the official synopsis for Full Swing:

Created by Box to Box, the same minds behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full Swing is a documentary series that follows a group of pro golfers across a grueling season of competition, including the PGA tour and (for the first time ever) all four of golf’s major championships: the Masters/Augusta National, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. In addition to documenting their failures and wins on the course, the series digs deeper into the personal lives of some of the most talented golfers in the game — their families, rivalries and an impressive amount of drama.

Who are the golf players featured in Full Swing?

Below are all of the golfers that will be featured in the series;

Brooks Koepka

Cameron Young

Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson

Ian Poulter

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Mito Pereira

Rory McIlroy

Sahith Theegala

Scottie Scheffler

Tony Finau

