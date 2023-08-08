‘Good Night World’ Netflix Anime Series Coming in October 2023

The anime adaptation of Uru Okabe’s manga Good Night World is coming to Netflix in October 2023. We have everything you need to know about Good Night World, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Good Night World is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by Uru Okabe, and publisher MangaONE. The series is directed by Katsuya Kikuchi, who spent most of his career working on animation, but previously directed The Royal Tutor Movie.

Article continues below...



The anime is produced by NAZ, the same animation studio behind Thermae Romae Novae, and Infinite Dendrogram, and more!

It has also been confirmed that the theme songs for Good Night World will be performed by Kuzuha and Nornis, two members of the popular VTuber group NIJISANJI!

When is Good Night World coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that the first season of Good Night World is coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 12th, 2023.

What is the plot of Good Night World?

The short synopsis for Good Night World has been sourced from IMDb;

“A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. This is a broken family, and none of its members know that they are all players in an online game.”

A longer synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

“In the online game “Planet,” there is a powerful team of four players. This team goes by the name “The Akabane Family,” and its members are a pseudo-family that only exists in the game. Although they aren’t aware of it, these four players are actually a broken family in real life. A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. They do not know the warmth of family. They also don’t know that the warmth of their online family is only a passing feeling. And most of all, they don’t know they are a real family. Centered on the deeds of the Akabane Family in the online game “Planet,” the story features battles against monsters, clashes with other guilds, and the machinations surrounding “Black Bird,” the final objective of the game. The tale takes a major turn as it entangles the real world and this real family.”

Who are the cast members of Good Night World?

Daisuke Hirose plays the role of Taichirou Arima. Hirose is most well known as the voice of Leonhard von Grannzreich in the anime series The Royal Tutor.

Nobunaga Shimazaki plays the role of Asuma Arima. Shimazki is the voice of Shanks in One Piece, Shun Kaidou in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and Haruka Nanase in Free!.

Akio Ootsuka plays the role of Kojirou Arima. Ootsuka plays the role of Rider in the Fate/Zero franchise, Shunsui Souzousuke Jirou Kyouraku in Bleach, and Skull Night in Berserk. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with his work in Baki Hanma as the voice of Yuujirou Hanma.

Aya Endou plays the role of Miyabi Arima. Endou is the voice of Gilgamesh in the anime series Carnival Phantasm, and Saki Watanabe in From the New World.

The supporting cast members are;

Ryouhei Kimura as Leon

Aoi Yuuki as Pico

Hiroki Nanami as Sasmata

Kenjirou Tsuda as Shigatera

Rie Takahashi as Hana Kamuro

Inori Minase as Aya Arima.

What is the episode count?

An official episode count hasn’t been revealed by Netflix. A typical season of anime is normally roughly thirteen episodes long.

Are you looking forward to watching Good Night World on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!