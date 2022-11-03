Netflix Original Movie ‘Break’ Leaving in December 2022

Another Netflix Original originating out of France is set to leave Netflix globally in December 2022. This time is the comedy movie, Break.

Marc Fouchard served as director and writer on the movie who has since gone on to direct 2020’s Out of the World (Hors du Monde).

Among the cast for the movie included Camille Japy, Christophe Reymond, Hassam Ghancy, Kevin Mischel, Maxime Pambet, Sabrina Ouazani, and Slimane.

Netflix first added the movie back on December 3rd, 2020 in all regions outside France following its initial release July 18th, 2018. To date, the movie has never made its way onto Netflix France with only VOD options currently available for the title.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to give the comedy a spin:

“After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.”

The last day to watch on Netflix is December 2nd, with the actual removal scheduled for December 3rd, 2022. That means Netflix only acquired a two-year license for the feature film.

Other French Originals that have departed the service thus far includes Cannabis and Blockbuster.

This shouldn’t be confused with another French-language Netflix Original, The Break. Two seasons of that show resided on Netflix as a Netflix Original until December 2021 and, ironically, is still streaming on Netflix France but not as a Netflix Original.

It’s not the only other Netflix Original currently set to leave the service in December 2022. The

For the most extensive coverage on Netflix removals, keep an eye out on our leaving soon from Netflix section where we’re listing all the removals planned for Netflix US in December 2022 here.