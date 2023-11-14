‘High Tides’: Netflix To Stream Flemish Teen Drama from December 2023

Netflix has got the global rights to debut the Flemish-language teen drama series Knokke Off (which they’ve labeled as High Tides) and is set to debut the new show on December 7th, 2023.

All ten episodes from the first season will debut on Netflix as an original title on December 7th, with the series first debuting on local streamer VRT Max between May and June of this year.

Created by Anthony Van Biervliet, the show follows a group of teenagers spending summer in a seaside town looking for love, friendship, and finding themselves. Think Outer Banks meets Surviving Summer.

The cast for the series includes Pommelien Thijs, Willem De Schryver, Eliyha Altena, Ruth Becquart, Geert Van Rampelberg, and Jasmine Sendar.

This is the latest Flemish language show to join Netflix, following a few others Netflix has acquired over the years. Other Flemish language shows on Netflix include Undercover, Rough Diamonds, and Taco Chronicles. Tabula Rasa was among Netflix’s Flemish roster but departed in April.

Netflix will have several dubs and subtitle options available, including the original Flemish language option with a Closed caption option. The series will also be available with an English dub and dubs for French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Should You Watch High Tides on Netflix?

Reviews for the series are pretty strong thus far. At the time of writing, the series’ IDMb score is 7.6/10 based on over 1,500 reviews.

Humo.be reviewed the series, giving it 4 out of 5 stars calling it one of “the best Flemish series of the moment,” in their review earlier this year, adding that the “teen series is more exciting, more daring and simply better than anything its big brother has released in the field of fiction this spring.”

High Tides has yet to be renewed for a second season, although the cast has expressed interest in returning.

For more on what's coming to Netflix in December 2023, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix.

