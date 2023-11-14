Netflix News and Previews

‘Badland Hunters’ Don Lee’s New Netflix Movie: January 2024 Release Date & What We Know So Far

Korean blockbuster Badland Hunters is in development at Netflix.

badland hunters don lee korean blockbuster what we know so far

Kickstarting the new year in style, Netflix’s recently announced Korean blockbuster Badland Hunters is arriving in January 2024. The film will be led by beloved South Korean actor Don Lee (Train to Busan, The Eternals). We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Badland Hunters, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Badland Hunters is an upcoming South Korean dystopian action movie directed by Heo Hyeong Haeng (Narco-Saints), and co-written by Kim Bo-tong (D.P.) and Kwak Jae-min (Bargain). Byung Seung-min is the producer behind the movie, with Climax Studios and Big Punch ent in co-production with Nova Film.

When is the Badland Hunters Netflix release date?

In an exclusive with the Korean news network Navar, it has been revealed that Badland Hunters will be available to stream on Netflix on January 26th, 2023.

Featured Videos

 

What is the plot of Badland Hunters?

Netflix has released a synopsis for Badland Hunters;

“The story unfolds after a major earthquake transforms Seoul into an apocalyptic wasteland. Don Lee assumes the role of Nam-san, a relentless wasteland hunter. Joining him are Lee Hee Jun as Yang Gi-su, the doctor who survived the catastrophe, and Lee Jun-young portraying Nam-san’s trusted partner, Choi Ji-wan. The narrative delves deep into a world where mere survival becomes a luxury, allegiances are volatile, and human will is tested against nature’s harshest conditions.”

Who are the cast members of Badland Hunters?

The lead cast of Badland Hunters has been announced.

Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok will play the lead role of Nam-san. Most subscribers will be familiar with his work as Sang-hwa in Train to Busan and as Gilgamesh in the MCU movie Eternals. For fans of Korean cinema, Don Lee is remembered for starring in movies such as The Outlaws, Veteran, Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds, and more.

don lee movies badland hunters don lee korean blockbuster what we know so far

Pictured: Don Lee in The Eternals (left) and Train to Busan (right)

Lee Hee Jun plays the role of Yang Gi-su. So far, the only appearances on Netflix for the Korean actor have been in guest roles and supporting roles in dramas such as Behind Every Star, and Vincenzo. However, he will have a leading role in the upcoming Netflix series Murder DIEary.

lee hee joon movies badland hunters don lee korean blockbuster what we know so far

Pictured: Lee Hee Jun

Lee Jun-young plays the role of Nam-san’s partner Choi Ji-wan. The actor has recently had guest roles in D.P. and Mask Girl. He will also have another supporting role in the upcoming K-drama You Have Done Well.

lee jun young movies badland hunters don lee korean blockbuster what we know so far

Pictured: Lee Jun-young

Roh Jeong Eui has been cast in an unnamed role. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with her role as NJ in Our Beloved Summer. Outside of Netflix, the actress has held leading roles in K-dramas such as The Great Show, Kill It, and Thunder Store.

Roh Jeong Eui badland hunters don lee korean blockbuster what we know so far

Pictured: Roh Jeong Eui

What is the production status of Badland Hunters?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 14/11/2023)

We previously reported that filming was in preproduction because, at the time of writing, no clarifications had been made by Netflix that the feature had already been filmed.

Are you looking forward to watching Badland Hunters on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

