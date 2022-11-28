Indonesian Crime Comedy ‘The Big 4’ Coming to Netflix in December 2022

An incredibly fun, hilarious, and action-packed Indonesian movie is on its way to Netflix in December 2022, The Big 4. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Big 4, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Big 4 is an upcoming Indonesian Netflix Original crime comedy series, written, directed, and produced by Timo Tjahjanto. Upon release, The Big 4 is only the second Indonesian original movie to be released on Netflix in 2022.

When is The Big 4 Netflix release date?

We can confirm that with the release of the trailer that The Big 4 is coming to Netflix on Thursday, December 15th, 2022.

What is the plot of The Big 4?

The synopsis has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

A by-the-book detective investigates the death of her father and follows a clue to a remote tropical island, only to find out his true identity as a leader of a group of assassins. Now hunted by his enemies, she has to team up with the crooks her father had trained – four retired, down-on-their-luck assassins itching to get back in the game.

Who are the cast members of The Big 4?

The following actors have been confirmed to star in The Big 4, however, the names of the roles haven’t been revealed;

Abimana Aryasatya

Putri Marino

Lutesha

Arie Kriting

Kristo Immanuel

Marthino Lio

Michelle Tahalea

Kho Michael

Budi Ros

When and where was The Big 4 filmed?

Principal photography began for The Big 4 started on November 23rd, 2021, and ended on February 16th, 2022.

Filming took place in Bali, Indonesia.

What is the movie runtime?

We have confirmation that The Big 4 has a runtime of 141 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Big 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!