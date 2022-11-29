What’s Coming to Netflix UK in December 2022

Welcome to your look at what’s hitting Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout December 2022. This list will include all the currently known movies and series due to arrive throughout the month.

Keep an eye on our “new on Netflix UK” hub every week, where on Fridays, we run down the complete A-Z of what’s new on the service.

Also, take a look at our removals list for the list of movies and series that will depart throughout the month.

New Movies and Shows on Netflix UK in December 2022

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 1st

Archer (Season 13) – The most recent season of the FXX adult animated sitcom series.

– The most recent season of the FXX adult animated sitcom series. Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004) – Animated special based on the Mark Twain novel.

– Animated special based on the Mark Twain novel. Blippi Wonders (Season 2) – Animated kids series from Moonbug Entertainment.

– Animated kids series from Moonbug Entertainment. Dead End (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish thriller that sees a group of civilians accidentally switch cars with a bank robber, who now pursues them to retrieve the money he left in the trunk.

Great American Family Christmas Movies Including: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) – Owner of an interior design firm secures a big new job for the holidays. A Kindhearted Christmas (2021) – Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison star in this entry that’s about the owner of a small-town sightseeing company having a hard time navigating Christmas after the death of her husband. Angel Falls Christmas (2021) – Christmas rom-com starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes. Christmas Time Is Here (2021) – Romance, real estate and family ties collide when a realtor falls in love with a big-time client intent on buying her father’s cozy inn.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) – Released as a Netflix Original elsewhere, now the Shaun the Sheep Christmas special will hit Netflix UK.

– Released as a Netflix Original elsewhere, now the Shaun the Sheep Christmas special will hit Netflix UK. Spilt Gravy on Rice (2015) – Comedy written and directed by Zahim Albakri.

– Comedy written and directed by Zahim Albakri. Stuart Little (1999) – Michael J. Fox voices the a recently adopted mouse who is being eyed to be eaten by the family cat.

– Michael J. Fox voices the a recently adopted mouse who is being eyed to be eaten by the family cat. The Masked Scammer (2022) Netflix Original – Crime documentary about a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros.

– Crime documentary about a master con man who scammed French elites out of millions of euros. Qala (2022) Netflix Original – Indian drama centered around a talented musician with a haunted past, whose rising career is threatened by her own insecurities.

The Raven (2012) – John Cusack stars as Edgar Allan Poe in this mystery thriller.

– John Cusack stars as Edgar Allan Poe in this mystery thriller. Troll (2022) Netflix Original – Norwegian adventure. After an explosion in the Norwegian mountains awakens a destructive ancient troll, it’s up to a fearless paleontologist to stop it.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on December 2nd

Firefly Lane (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman.

– The first half of the final season of Netflix’s feel-good series from showrunner Maggie Friedman. Hot Skull (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish sci-fi series adaptation. Set in a dystopian world where an epidemic spread through verbal communication.

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022) Netflix Original – The Crown star Emma Corrin stars in this period drama about an unhappy aristocrat starting an affair and falling in love.

– The Crown star Emma Corrin stars in this period drama about an unhappy aristocrat starting an affair and falling in love. My Unorthodox Life (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series focusing on Julia Haart and her family.

– Reality series focusing on Julia Haart and her family. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022) Netflix Original – Animated Christmas movie based on the Charles Dickens novel.

– Animated Christmas movie based on the Charles Dickens novel. “Sr.” (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary starring Robert Downey Jr. looking through the life and career of Robert Downey Sr.

Supermodel Me: Revolution (Season 1) – Singaporean reality competition series that sees 12 models from across Asia.

– Singaporean reality competition series that sees 12 models from across Asia. Warriors of Future (2022) Netflix Original – Cantonese sci-fi adventure centered around a ‘suicide squad’ who are sent in to stop their city from being destroyed by an extraterrestrial plant.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new animated kids spin-off to the Mighty Express franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 6th

Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (Season 1) Netflix Original – The Boss Baby is back with a new Christmas special.

– The Boss Baby is back with a new Christmas special. Delivery by Christmas (2022) Netflix Original – Polish Christmas romantic comedy.

– Polish Christmas romantic comedy. Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

Burning Patience (2022) Netflix Original – Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

– Spanish language drama about a young man who becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams. I Hate Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series.

– Italian holiday-themed romantic comedy series. Smiley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love.

– Spanish-language romantic comedy about two men and their friends in Barcelona looking for love. The Marriage App (2022) Netflix Original – Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds.

– Argentinian romantic comedy about a frustrated marriage spiced up by a watch-based app that rewards good deeds. The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language comedy series.

– Spanish-language comedy series. Too Hot To Handle (Season 4) Netflix Original – New episodes weekly – Reality dating series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) Netflix Original – True-crime documentary from Mexico.

– True-crime documentary from Mexico. Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original – Delayed Korean anime series will finally debut on Netflix.

– Delayed Korean anime series will finally debut on Netflix. The Elephant Whisperers (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary from director Kartiki Gonsalves about a couple in south India dedicating their lives to elephants.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

CAT (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire.

– Indian crime series about a former police informant summoned to infiltrate a drug empire. Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series.

– Anime series based on the Bioware video game RPG series. Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) Netflix Original – Reality series.

– Reality series. God’s Crooked Lines (2022) Netflix Original – Spanish thriller. In order to investigate the mysterious death of a patient, a private detective checks herself into a psychiatric hospital.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Netflix Original Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic story of a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow (Season 1) Netflix Original – Weekly Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 13th

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime.

– Japanese family series about Gudetama, a lazy egg embarking on an adventure of a lifetime. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

– Sports documentary series. Tom Papa: What a Day! (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

Glitter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish drama set in the late 1970s following three women navigating political and social changes.

– Polish drama set in the late 1970s following three women navigating political and social changes. I Believe in Santa (2022) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy. Lisa is horrified to learn that her boyfriend of five months, Tom, is obsessed with her least favorite holiday, Christmas.

– Romantic comedy. Lisa is horrified to learn that her boyfriend of five months, Tom, is obsessed with her least favorite holiday, Christmas. Kangaroo Valley (2022) Netflix Original – Australian-based nature documentary following a kangaroo joey named Mala.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Sonic Prime (Season 1) Netflix Original – New kids series that’ll see you zooming alongside the famous SEGA mascot and visiting the Green Hill Zone.

The Big 4 (2022) Netflix Original – Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer.

– Indonesian action movie about four retired assassins springing into action to track down an elusive murderer. Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – Comedy spoof ‘whodunnit’ centered around the death of Santa. Starring Jason Bateman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

A Storm for Christmas (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Per-Olav Sørensen directs this new miniseries about a group of people stranded at an airport over Christmas.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (2022) Netflix Original – From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.”

– From director Alejandro G. Iñárritu comes a new black comedy about “an acclaimed journalist and documentarian goes on a dreamlike introspective journey to reconcile with the past, the present and his Mexican identity.” Beast of Banglalore: Indian Predator (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Crime docuseries from India.

– Crime docuseries from India. Cook at all Costs (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality series hosted by Jordan Andino.

– Reality series hosted by Jordan Andino. Dance Monsters (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian reality series.

– Argentinian reality series. Far From Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria.

– Coming-of-age drama series from Nigeria. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original – The next entry in the South African comedy series.

– The next entry in the South African comedy series. Paradise PD (Season 4) Netflix Original – The final season of the animated crime comedy series from Waco O’Guin and Roger Black.

Private Lesson (2022) Netflix Original – Turkish romantic comedy.

– Turkish romantic comedy. Summer Job (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian competition reality series where 10 Gen Z participants think they’re on a dream vacation but must find summer jobs.

The Recruit (Season 1) Netflix Original – Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy.

– Created by Alexi Hawley, this new series sees Noah Centineo as an agent entangled in a CIA conspiracy. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) Netflix Original – Documentary

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 19th

Trolley (Season 1) Netflix Original – Weekly Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 20th

A Not So Merry Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy series. Chuy, a grinch of a man, wakes up to discover the only day he remembers from the past year was Christmas Day.

– Mexican comedy series. Chuy, a grinch of a man, wakes up to discover the only day he remembers from the past year was Christmas Day. Mothering Sunday (2021) – British drama from director Eva Husson set in the wake of WW1 following Jane Fairchild an orphaned maid who spends Mothering Sunday with her wealthy lover.

– British drama from director Eva Husson set in the wake of WW1 following Jane Fairchild an orphaned maid who spends Mothering Sunday with her wealthy lover. The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) Netflix Original – Japanese anime feature based on the popular Seven Deadly Sins IP.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Emily in Paris (Season 3) Netflix Original – Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third outing in Paris.

– Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper in the third outing in Paris. The Interest of Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Weekly Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original – Japanese sci-fi series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson. Also, it will be shown in select cinemas in November 2022.

– Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc in this sequel to Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson. Also, it will be shown in select cinemas in November 2022. Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original – Competition reality series that pits competition teams of artists against each other as they create the most colorful and creative piñatas for the judges, and kids.

– Competition reality series that pits competition teams of artists against each other as they create the most colorful and creative piñatas for the judges, and kids. The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean drama series was delayed due to the Itaewon tragedy, and will officially debut just in time for Christmas.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Mini-series consisting of four episodes that’s set 1,200 years before the main Netflix series and tells you the story of the first-ever Witcher.

– Mini-series consisting of four episodes that’s set 1,200 years before the main Netflix series and tells you the story of the first-ever Witcher. Time Hustler (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy movie about a man hit over the head and waking up in 1927 and becomes a bandit.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 26th

Treason (Limited Series) Netflix Original – British spy thriller starring Charlie Cox as a British spy who begins to question his entire life after a reunion with a Russian spy.

– British spy thriller starring Charlie Cox as a British spy who begins to question his entire life after a reunion with a Russian spy. Vir Das: Landing (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special from Indian comedian Vir Das.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 27th

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (2022) Netflix Original – Stand-up special from the former Netflix talk show host.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 30th

The Glory (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean drama series about a woman puts a plan of revenge into action. Starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, and Im Ji-yeon.

White Noise (2022) Netflix Original – Adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from writer/director Noah Baumbach and starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.

