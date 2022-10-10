‘Inside Man’ BBC Series Sets October 2022 Netflix Release Date

The four-part BBC series Inside Man has set its release date on Netflix outside of the United Kingdom. It’ll be streaming in full from October 31st, 2022.

Steven Moffat is behind the series and is best known for his work on Doctor Who and the BBC/Netflix co-production Dracula.

Headlined by David Tennant (Doctor Who, Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games), the series is about a prisoner on death row in the US, a vicar in a quiet English town, a journalist, and a maths teacher who all find themselves entangled in a murder mystery.

Also among the cast includes Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Dylan Baker, Atkins Estimond, Lyndsey Marshal, Louis Oliver, and Eke Chukwu.

The series has already aired in the United Kingdom on BBC One. Episodes 1 and 2 aired on September 26th and 27th, while the final two aired on October 3rd and 4th.

It was release to mostly positive reviews from UK press outlets, with the New Statesman comparing the show to a “television equivalent of a game of chess,” adding, “Each move a character makes has consequences, some foreseen and some not. It demands total concentration. Turn away for even a moment, and you’ll literally lose the plot.”

The show was included in the October 2022 release schedule for Netflix but only with a TBD. Now we can confirm the show will drop on Halloween.

This is one of many shows on which Netflix has teamed up with the BBC over the years. Bodyguard, You Don’t Know Me, Giri/Haji, and The Serpent are some of the biggest recent examples.

Will Inside Man be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Inside Man is not scheduled to hit Netflix UK on October 31st as per other regions, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see the series turn up eventually.

Numerous BBC co-productions eventually turn up on Netflix following their exclusivity window on the BBC iPlayer. This can be anywhere up to and over a year. We’ll keep you posted via our new on Netflix UK section when we hear more.

Is the series a limited series or could we get a season 2 of Inside Man?

Famously most British shows don’t last for very long. The series does wrap up nicely after four episodes but according to Moffat, it’s entirely up to the audience whether we’ll see more down the road.

He told the Radio Times:

“The story will end in four episodes. It’s done by the end of that. As to whether or not you could ever spin-off anything or do any kind of sequel? I don’t know at this moment. It’s not really up to me, and it’s not up to the broadcasters – it’s up to the audience really, isn’t it? And if anyone wanted it, you have to sit down and think, ‘Is there anything to do?”

You can read more about the co-production development via our preview for Inside Man, published back in July.

Are you looking forward to watching Inside Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.