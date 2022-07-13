Netflix and BBC Co-Producing ‘Inside Man’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix is teaming up once again with BBC to produce Inside Man, a very ambitious limited series with an award-winning cast from Steven Moffat, who is most known for Sherlock and Doctor Who. Filming came to an end in September 2021, and after lengthy post-production, we now await the BBC and Netflix release date.

This ambitious limited series will be helmed by Sherlock and Lucky Number Slevin director Paul McGuigan, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work on Sherlock. Alex Mercer will also produce along with Moffat’s collaborator and wife Sue Vertue, BBC’s Ben Irving and Netflix’s Chris Sussman. Sussman described the script as “fiendishly clever”, while Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, added that the combination of the script and cast will create “television magic.”

In a 2019 statement, Wenger said:

“In our ongoing relationship with Steven and Sue Vertue, they sent us this mini-series which Steven had written on spec and we commissioned it instantly. The script is a page-turner and grips you from the outset, and Charlotte and I couldn’t resist bringing this story to BBC One.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Inside Man:

When will Inside Man be released on Netflix?

Netflix and the BBC have not disclosed a release date for Inside Man, but we are speculating the series will arrive in late 2022 or early 2023.

As the series is a co-production between the BBC and Netflix, it may take some time before Inside Man arrives on Netflix UK.

What is the plot of Inside Man?

The plot of Inside Man was previously under wraps, but we have since learned the following synopsis for the project:

A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way…

Who is cast in Inside Man?

Netflix’s Inside Man will stand out the viewers among other series by having a stellar and star-studded cast, something Steven Moffat is also known for.

First off, Golden Globes winner and Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci will play the main lead. Tucci is best known for his roles in The Lovely Bones, Spotlight, Supernova, The Hunger Games and many more.

Tucci will be joined by David Tennant, who is known for many of his iconic TV roles in Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Jessica Jones and more. The cast of Inside Man will also include Dolly Wells (Dracula, The Pursuit of Love) and Lydia West (Dracula, It’s a Sin).

What’s the production status of Inside Man?

Current production status: Completed (Last updated: 13/07/2022)

Production took place in London, England, and began on June 28th, 2021.

Filming was reportedly supposed to end by September 18th, 2021, but filming was still ongoing as of October 6th, 2021.

1000 slate on INSIDE MAN. Day 72. pic.twitter.com/qEUfekA8SQ — Paul McGuigan (@paul_mcguigan) October 6, 2021

On June 7th, series director Paul McGuigan posted on Twitter suggesting either filming or the post-production of Inside Man had come to an end.

4:40am Atlanta time. That’s a wrap! On my way home to Glasgow tonight to hug the family and friends. Best feeling. X — Paul McGuigan (@paul_mcguigan) June 7, 2022

How many episodes will Inside Man have?

Deadline confirms that Inside Man is a limited series that will have only four one-hour episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Inside Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!