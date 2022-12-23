What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 23rd, 2022

It’s two nights until Christmas and we hope you’ve been able to safely travel home or have safe travels if you’ve yet to venture home for the holidays. If you’re ready to switch on Netflix, here’s what’s new and what’s trending for December 23rd, 2022.

There’s a lot to look forward to over the weekend as Netflix has saved some crackers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and we’ll be here to recap throughout it all.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for December 23rd

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson

Writer: Rian Johnson

Runtime: 139 min / 2h 19m

After receiving a limited theatrical release over the Thanksgiving weekend, you’re now able to watch Knives Out 2 in the comfort of your own living room.

The movie, which Netflix spent a fortune to acquire, sees Benoit recruited to a private island in Greece to look into a murder that is due to take place.

You can re-read our review, which we updated to reflect its Netflix addition, where we gave the MVP award to Janelle Monae and concluded:

“A worthy sequel with a lot of the flair of the original and the amplified production of its new Netflix deal. Rian Johnson can easily do this every few years if he so chooses (and I hope he does).”

The Fabulous (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Choi Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin

Runtime: 67 mins / 1h 7m

Although arriving on Netflix slightly delayed, The Fabulous is now streaming.

Here’s what you can expect from the new rom-com series:

“Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.”

Also, in case you missed it, we rounded up all of our favorite K-dramas of the year here.

Alice in Borderland (Season 2)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Japanese

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijirô Murakami

Runtime: 50 min

In case you’ve never watched Alice in Borderland before, it’s one of the best international series that Netflix has stocked on its service. Season 2 ups the ante with even more sadistic games for our protagonists to survive.

Full List of New Releases Added to Netflix between December 22nd and 23rd

14 New Movies Added

Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005) – TV-14 – Telugu – After waking up with no memory of the day before, an aspiring playback singer races to find out what happened and why people are trying to kill her.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After waking up with no memory of the day before, an aspiring playback singer races to find out what happened and why people are trying to kill her. Checkpoint (2022) – TV-MA – Arabic – Filmed before he was forced to leave Damascus, Waref Abu Quba pays homage to the ancient city with poetic observations of Mahmoud Darwish.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Filmed before he was forced to leave Damascus, Waref Abu Quba pays homage to the ancient city with poetic observations of Mahmoud Darwish. Different Experience (2021) – TV-MA – Arabic – Naji feels smothered by parental and societal expectations until he meets the rebellious Salma, who teaches him to embrace adventure and independence.

– TV-MA – Arabic – Naji feels smothered by parental and societal expectations until he meets the rebellious Salma, who teaches him to embrace adventure and independence. Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – Unfulfilled and lonely, a married man falls in love with his aerobics instructor — only to discover his adult son has a crush on the same woman.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Unfulfilled and lonely, a married man falls in love with his aerobics instructor — only to discover his adult son has a crush on the same woman. Dongala Muta (2011) – TV-14 – Telugu – After their car breaks down, a couple checks into a roadside hotel, where they are held hostage and must fight to escape.

– TV-14 – Telugu – After their car breaks down, a couple checks into a roadside hotel, where they are held hostage and must fight to escape. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

– PG-13 – English – World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends. Hushaaru (2018) – TV-14 – Telugu – Four best friends make the most of their youth — until an unexpected hospital bill forces the group to turn their love of drinking into a profit.

– TV-14 – Telugu – Four best friends make the most of their youth — until an unexpected hospital bill forces the group to turn their love of drinking into a profit. Love Today (Kannada) (2022) – TV-MA – Kannada – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Kannada – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Love Today (Malayalam) (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Love Today (Telugu) (2022) – TV-MA – Telugu – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father.

– TV-MA – Telugu – Before they get married, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours at the behest of the bride-to-be’s suspicious father. Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – In a freewheeling stand-up performance for a packed Montreal arena, the comedian shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonald’s misdeeds and more.

– TV-MA – French – In a freewheeling stand-up performance for a packed Montreal arena, the comedian shares stories about paintball mishaps, McDonald’s misdeeds and more. Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014) – TV-14 – Telugu – When given a bizarre opportunity to get the job of his dreams, an aspiring TV news anchor must decide between his career and the love of his life.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When given a bizarre opportunity to get the job of his dreams, an aspiring TV news anchor must decide between his career and the love of his life. Tara VS. Bilal (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – Sparks fly when vivacious yet sensitive Tara collides with reclusive charmer Bilal in this slice of life story set in a vibrant and diverse London.

– TV-MA – Hindi – Sparks fly when vivacious yet sensitive Tara collides with reclusive charmer Bilal in this slice of life story set in a vibrant and diverse London. The Teacher (2022) – TV-MA – Malayalam – A physical education teacher navigates the brutal aftermath of a sexual assault as she grapples with her husband’s indifference and a thirst for revenge.

4 New TV Series Added

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive.

– TV-MA – Japanese – An aimless gamer and his two friends find themselves in a parallel Tokyo, where they’re forced to compete in a series of sadistic games to survive. Piñata Masters! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish – Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

– TV-G – Spanish – Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids! The Fabulous (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

– TV-14 – Korean – Four best friends chase their dreams in the competitive world of fashion while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. The Interest of Love (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – Four men and women working at the same bank get entangled in a complicated romance as they discover how far they’re willing to go for love.

Top 10s on Netflix US for December 23rd, 2022

Top 10 Series on Netflix US for December 23rd

Emily in Paris The Recruit Wednesday I Am a Killer Alice in Borderland Harry & Meghan Sonic Prime Firefly Lane Too Hot to Handle The Unbroken Voice

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US for December 23rd

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari Trolls Bullet Train Prisoners A Bad Moms Christmas A Not So Merry Christmas I Believe in Santa The Christmas Chronicles Sing 2 Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

