Is the K-Drama ‘Reborn Rich’ on Netflix?

The jTBC k-drama Reborn Rich is on track to becoming the highest-rated cable television series in South Korean history. However, it’s almost impossible to find anywhere on Netflix. But why? Let’s find out.

Reborn Rich is a South Korean cable television drama written by screenwriter Kim Tae Hee and directed by Jeong Dae Yun. The series is adapted from the web novel “Youngest Son of a Conglomerate” by author San Gyung.

Yoon Hyun Woo is a devoted, hard-working, and loyal secretary to the Jin family, which runs the lucrative Sunyang Group business empire. But one day, he is ruthlessly betrayed by the family, who frame him for embezzlement. He dies shortly after – but is miraculously brought “back to life” when he wakes up inside the body of the youngest male member of the family – Jin Do Joo. After he realizes what has happened, he decides to take revenge. He hatches a plan to overthrow Jin Yang Chul, the cold-blooded and money-hungry CEO of Sunyang Group. Yoon Hyun Wo plots to use his new “identity” to formulate a hostile takeover of the group – and punish the people who killed him. But what role will be played in all this by a dogged public prosecutor named Seo Min Young, an anti-corruption investigator who becomes known as the “Sunyang Group Grim Reaper?”

Can I stream Reborn Rich on Netflix?

The only country where you can stream Reborn Rich is South Korea, where episodes have been made available to stream weekly. Aside from that you’re out of luck and would need a VPN to access the South Korean library.

Outside of South Korea you would need a subscription to Viu or Viki in orrder to watch Reborn Rich.

Will Reborn Rich ever come to Netflix US?

It’s takes a significant amount of time, but there is a chance that Reborn Rich will make its way to Netflix US eventually.

A perfect example is SKY Castle, which was first broadcast in South Korea on November 23rd, 2018, and ended on February 1st, 2019. However, it wasn’t until three years later on March 1st, 2022 was the k-drama added to the US library.

Netflix faces significant competition for the streaming rights of Reborn Rich from Disney+, which has already begun building its own library of k-drama content.

Will Reborn Rich become the highest rated cable drama?

Seven weeks, and fourteen episodes later, the highest rated episode so far of Reborn Rich reached a nationwide rating of 24.936%. This has bumped the drama to 2nd place in the all time.

In order to take first place, the final two episodes will need to beat The World of the Married, which has a mammoth rating of 28.371%.

With two episodes to go, there’s a chance.

Would you like to see Reborn Rich on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!