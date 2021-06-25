Jonas Cuaron’s Netflix Movie ‘Chupa’: What We Know So Far

Expanding its collection of Hispanic content, Netflix has acquired the rights to Jonas Cuaron’s upcoming feature film called Chupa that will star Oscar-nominee Demian Bichir. Chupa will be a family film that will be set in Mexico and will tell the story of a teenage boy who finds a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed and tries to save it by embarking on an adventure with his cousins.

Cuaron, who co-wrote the Oscar-winning movie Gravity with his father Alfonso Cuaron, will be helming Chupa. The most recent screenplay for Chupa was written by Cuaron and Tim Sexton (Children of Men, Live From Baghdad) based on an original script by Marcus Rinehart, Sean Kennedy Moore, and Joe Barnathan.

The movie is part of 26th Street Pictures’ first-look deal at Netflix. 26th’s Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe are producing. EPs are G. Mac Brown and Brendan Bellomo.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Chupa.

What’s the plot of Chupa?

According to Deadline, Netflix’s Chupa follows a teenage Alex, who while visiting his family in Mexico, gains an unlikely companion when he discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed. In order to save the mythical creature, Alex and his cousins must embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Here is a more detailed plot synopsis as seen in issue 1247 of Production Weekly:

On a visit to his grandfather Chava and two cousins in Mexico, Alex discovers his family, his roots, and his connection to a special creature. 13 years old Alex, is a little lonely and lost due

to the death of his father and is not enthusiastic about going to Mexico to spend a week with Chava (his father’s dad) but once he’s there he’s immediately drawn into the lively antics of his cousins, Memo and Luna. Alex quickly becomes close to Chava, his only connection to his father. A city boy in the country–Chava lives on a farm–Alex is uncomfortable at first, but he becomes intrigued by a mysterious creature who allegedly comes onto the property and is lulled to complacency by his grandfather’s music box. After Alex learns more about the creature and other animals–including humans–losing their habitat because of the mining taking place around their land, he and his family leave the farm to go on a special adventure

Who is cast in Chupa?

It was announced by Netflix in June 2021 that Oscar nominee Demian Bichir (A Better Life, The Hateful Eight), Dominic Mariche (See, The Good Doctor), Adriel Manzano and Isabella Patron would lead the cast of Chupa. They will be playing Chava, Alex, Memo and Luna respectively.

Demian Bichir, Dominic Mariche, Adriel Manzano & Isabella Patron have joined the cast of Jonas Cuarón’s upcoming Netflix film, “Chupa”! The story follows the adventures of a teen who discovers a young chupacabra hiding in his grandpa’s shed while visiting family in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/OtkZhNhFnz — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) June 17, 2021

Director Jonas Cuarón commented on the casting,

“Demián, Dominic, Adriel and Isabella all bring a genuineness to the characters they play. Growing up in both Mexico and the US, I’m fortunate to have my own life experiences to inspire the stories that I tell. It’s even more special to have found a cast that is able to lend an additional layer of authenticity to Chupa.”

Producer Chris Columbus also added:

“A story is only as good as the actors who can make it come to life. Demián is an acclaimed actor and after an extensive search, we’re thrilled with the true talent we’ve found in Adriel, Isabela and Dominic, all of whom lend heart and authenticity to their roles. We can’t wait for people around the world to meet them and see just how special they make this film.”

What’s the production status of Chupa?

Production for Netflix’s Chupa is set to begin on August 2, 2021 in New Mexico, US according to issue 1247 of Production Weekly.

What’s the Netflix release date for Chupa?

Considering its production schedule, we would expect Netflix’s Chupa to be released sometime in the latter half of 2022.