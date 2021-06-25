‘Hinterland’ Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Every season of the Welsh-produced crime series Hinterland are set to leave Netflix in the United States on July 1st, 2021 but other regions are expected to eventually follow.

Set in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion in Wales, the crime procedural series follows a police detective who has moved to Wales after previously living in the bustling metropolis of London.

The show starred Richard Harrington, Mali Harries, Alex Harries, Hannah Daniel, and Aneirin Hughes.

The show is possibly one of the best Welsh series ever produced and also one of the best British shows on Netflix and we featured it high up in our best of British list last year.

Netflix has only ever streamed the English audio version of the series with the Welsh language version of the show being limited to the original broadcast on S4C.

Only Netflix US is currently confirmed to be losing Hinterland in July 2021 thus far. With that said, what often happens is a slow bleed off of Netflix around the world with titles like this.

Netflix has been streaming the show in the US since 2014 with season 2 added in 2016 and the third and final season added in 2017. There are 13 episodes in total making this an easy binge before they depart.

Where will Hinterland stream next after leaving Netflix?

No new permanent solo home has been announced for Hinterland yet. AcornTV has streamed the show in the past but is no longer present. We suspect it may return given their British preference programming.

We’d recommend searching out a physical copy just in case it doesn’t find a new streaming home quickly.

We’ll be tracking everything leaving Netflix in August 2021 in our various features for multiple regions via our leaving soon area.

