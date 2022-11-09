What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 9th, 2022

It’s the middle of the week and Netflix has arguably dropped its biggest new title in the form of the fifth season of its lavish series, The Crown. Here’s a recap of everything new on Netflix for November 9th and what’s currently trending in the top 10s.

On the removals front, it’s your last couple of days to watch the Oscar-winning short If Anything Happens I Love You (2020), which leaves Netflix on November 13th. It’ll only take 12 minutes out of your day but you’ll feel all the better for doing so. For those looking for a cheap thriller, it’s your last couple of days to watch Deadly Switch (2019) before it departs.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for November 9th, 2022

The Crown (Season 5)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, History

Writer: Peter Morgan

Runtime: 58 min

The Crown is back after a two-year hiatus and comes with a newly refresh cast as per tradition.

This season, at least according to the reviews, promises to be making headlines in the weeks to come, given the controversial period that the show is now covering.

Taking up roles in the penultimate season of Netflix’s flagship series includes Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Jonny Lee Miller, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Andrew Havill, Marcia Warren, and Olivia Williams.

The Soccer Football Movie (2022)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family

Director: Mitch Schauer

Cast: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Megan Rapinoe, Weird Al Yankovic

Coming onto Netflix ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year and flying well under the radar generally is the new animated movie featuring some famous soccer voices and faces, The Soccer Football Movie.

The movie will run you just over an hour long and is about when four young soccer superfans teamed up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist stole their talent.

Angels & Demons (2009)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Ron Howard

Cast: Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer

Writer: David Koepp, Akiva Goldsman, Dan Brown

Runtime: 138 min / 2h 18m

Looking for a Tom Hanks movie? Netflix has added a couple over the last week alone and today sees the first adaptation of Dan Brown’s world-renowned novel.

For those unfamiliar, here’s what you can expect:

“A Harvard symbologist races to uncover clues that will help stop an attack on the Vatican by a secret society looking to retaliate for old persecutions.”

If you’re thinking, “wait, I remember Angels & Demons being on Netflix before”, you’d be correct. Its last stint on the service came to an end last November.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 9th, 2022

Please note: two titles require Netflix’s premium tier meaning that they’re unavailable on Netflix’s new ad-tier alongside over 300 titles.

3 New Movies Added Today

Angels & Demons (2009) – PG-13 – English – Requires Netflix Premium Tier

– PG-13 – English – Requires Netflix Premium Tier The Railway Man (2013) – R – English – Requires Netflix Premium Tier – Decades after World War II, a still-shattered soldier unexpectedly falls in love and sees a bizarre coincidence bring his past back into focus.

– R – English – Requires Netflix Premium Tier – Decades after World War II, a still-shattered soldier unexpectedly falls in love and sees a bizarre coincidence bring his past back into focus. The Soccer Football Movie (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

3 New TV Series Added Today

FIFA Uncovered (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

– TV-14 – English – From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup. The Crown (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

– TV-MA – English – Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Till Death (Season 2) – TV-MA – Arabic – Amid a marriage on the rocks, Reem’s husband succumbs to adulterous temptation, but this lusty encounter will change the couple’s lives forever.

Top 10s on Netflix for November 9th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Manifest Enola Holmes 2 The Bad Guys 2 Love is Blind The Bad Guys Hotel Transylvania 2 3 From Scratch Hotel Transylvania 2 Little Angel 4 Killer Sally The Good Nurse CoComelon 5 Inside Man All Quiet on the Western Front The Little Rascals 6 Buying Beverly Hills Enola Holmes Sing 2 7 The Watcher Oblivion Family Reunion 8 Blockbuster The Takeover The Dragon Prince 9 Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities The Gunman Gabby’s Dollhouse 10 Big Mouth Man on a Ledge The Little Rascals Save the Day

