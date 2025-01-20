What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: January 20 to 26, 2025

Welcome back to another rundown of what’s coming up on Netflix this week. Netflix is keeping the schedule clear on Monday for President Trump’s inauguration, but there’s still plenty to look forward to throughout the rest of the week, although it’s clear Netflix has kept the decks clear for one new title: the big return of The Night Agent.

We’ll be getting the complete list of what’s coming up on Netflix in February 2025 on Wednesday, but until then, we’ve got you covered with all the announced titles so far. We also just updated our complete 2025 guide, although we suspect it will be out of date by the end of the month. Hint hint, nudge nudge!

Now, let’s dive into our highlights and the full list.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

You Gotta Believe (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

We love Netflix getting first-run movies which essentially means that this is your first time to watch a movie after its theatrical release on a streaming subscription service. Netflix is getting two of these this week, one being Saturday Night and the other You Gotta Believe.

Starring Luke Wilson, Greg Kinnear, and Sarah Gadon, the inspirational family biopic retells the true story of a Little League baseball team who defied the odds with the group made up of misfits, managing to get to the World Series finals in dedication to one of the player’s dying father. By most reviews, the movie doesn’t quite achieve what it sets out, but that’s only based on a very small sample of watchers, so we’ll see if it strikes out or hits a home run tomorrow.

The Night Agent (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

The chances are, you don’t need us telling us how good The Night Agent is given that season 1 scored 98.2 million views in its first 91 days of release back in 2023, but just in case you didn’t know, allow us to give another wholehearted recommendation for the series helmed by Gabriel Basso.

Our FBI agent, now turned Night Agent, is heading to Thailand this season in addition to performing his duties in New York City. Expect the web of conspiracy to get thicker and more frantic action in season 2. Also, don’t forget that the show has already been renewed for a third season that’s already started production in Istanbul, Turkey with more filming in New York scheduled to take place through mid-2025.

Perfect Match

It’s very rare that international shows get big early Netflix marketing pushes, but we have seen multiple waves of announcements for Perfect Match (not to be confused with the dating reality show of the same name), meaning we suspect the team behind the show suspects they’re onto a winner. Netflix will begin releasing new episodes beginning on Saturday.

The story follows Madame Li and her five lively daughters, known as “The Six Tigers of the Li Family,” as they move from Luo-yang to Bianjing to find suitable husbands while balancing their new teahouse business, encountering comedic and heartfelt challenges during the reign of Renzong in the Northern Song Dynasty.

Perfect Match is just one of many period dramas in the works from around the world coming up on Netflix in 2025 and beyond.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, January 21st

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry (2022)

You Gotta Believe (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, January 22nd

W.A.G.s to Riches (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, January 23rd

NCIS (Seasons 1-5)

The Night Agent (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, January 24th

The Sand Castle (2024) Netflix Original

The Unxplained with William Shatner (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, January 25th

Perfect Match (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Saturday Night (2024)

Scream VI (2023)

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle? (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, January 26th

Devil’s Diner (2024)

You Hurt My Feelings (2023)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.