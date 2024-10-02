K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2025 & Beyond

2024 has been another strong year for Netflix, and more is still to come. As we count down the days to 2025, there are lots of K-dramas subscribers can look forward to on Netflix next year.

N = Netflix Original

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024. More titles will be announced throughout the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Squid Game (Season 3)

Episodes: 7

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The third season of Squid Game has already been confirmed and will be released on Netflix sometime in 2025. For now, we don’t know which cast members we’ll see in the third season, as it remains unclear who will survive the second season.

Can This Love Be Translated? (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Lee Yi Dam, Choi Woo Sung, Fukushi Sota

Netflix Release Date: 2025

“Joo Ho-jin, a talented multilingual interpreter, finds himself thrust into the role of personal interpreter for the renowned actress Cha Moo-hee. Despite their differing views on love, their interactions brim with comedic misunderstandings. Yet, as they spend more time together, their rapport deepens, paving the way for delightful conversations and moments of mutual understanding.”

Cashero (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi, Kang Han Na

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ordinary working man Kang Sang Woong is anything but thanks to his superhuman strength. However, his strength is dictated purely by the cash in his possession, so the richer Sang Woong is, the stronger he becomes. When lawyer Byeon Ho In discovers Sang Woon’s power, he suggests they team up to save the world and are joined by Bang Eun Mi, whose telekinetic power is dictated by the number of calories she eats!

Hong Rang (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Historical, Romance, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun

Netflix Release Date: 2025

In the late Joseon Dynasty, Hong Rang, the son of a wealthy art trading family, returns after abruptly disappearing over a decade ago as a child. His half-sister, Jae Yi, is suspicious of his return and attempts to solve the mystery of Hong Rang’s disappearance.

Mercy for None (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub, Ahn Kil Kang, Lee Bum Soo, Gong Myung, Heo Joon Ho

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Gijun is the strongest fighter of the criminal underworld and ended the power struggle between the warring gangs of Seoul. But when Gijun’s brother, Giseok, rises in the ranks of an enemy gang, he leaves his life behind to avoid a confrontation with his brother. Fifteen years later, Giseok is murdered just days before his retirement. Gijun returns on a one-man mission of vengeance as he seeks those responsible for the death of his brother.

The Price of Confession (Season 1) N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo, Jin Seon Kyu, Choi Young Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2025

The plot details of The Price of Confession have been kept under wraps, so for now here are two character descriptions:

“Art teacher Ahn Yoon Soo’s peaceful dreams are shattered when an unexpected incident upends her life. Despite the hurdles, her resolve is strong. Mo Eun is a mysterious woman whose identity is unknown. Due to her antisocial tendencies, everyone fears her, but she reaches a hand out to Yoon Soo, opening up a new world.”

Trigger (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang, Woo Ji Hyun, Gu Hyun

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Thanks to strict gun laws in South Korea, there are almost zero crimes involving firearms. But when illegal firearms begin to make their way into the country, suddenly, the number of incidents rises, which leads Detective Lee Do, a former sniper in the military, to chase Moon Baek, a meticulous underground arms broker.

Two Women (Season 1) N

Episodes: 15

Genre: Drama, Life, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Rye Eun Jung and Cheon Sang Yeon have been friends and rivals since elementary school. But after graduating high school, the pair have been terrible at keeping in contact with each other; now in their 40s, Sang Yeon, a successful movie producer, appears before, Eun Jung, a drama series writer, and reveals her cancer diagnosis to her oldest friend. Together, they battle Sang Yeon’s cancer as the pair reflect on their lives, friendships, and the impact they’ve had on each other’s lives.

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Lee Chun Moo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is a nervous but rebellious person who dreams of becoming a poet. Meanwhile, Gwan Shik, whose knowledge of romance is lacking but loves Ae Soon deeply, and tries his utmost to support her.

TBA Coming to Netflix in 2025

Good News

Director: Byun Sung-hyun

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung, Ryoo Seung-bum

Coming to Netflix: TBA

“Set in 1970, the film depicts a suspicious operation carried out by a group determined to land a hijacked airplane by any means necessary.”

Love Untangled

Director: Namkoong Sun

Genre: Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Shin Eun Soo, Gong Myung, Cha Woo Min, Yoon Sang Hyeon, Kang Mi Na

Netflix Release Date: TBA

It is set in 1998 and follows a student, Park Se-ri, who has always been frustrated with her curly hair and believes that if she has any hope of confessing her feelings to her crush, she must first conquer and straighten her hair. She enlists the help of Han Yun-seek, a transfer student, who gets swept up in Park Se-ri’s romantic venture.

All of Us Are Dead (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hu, Yoon Chan Young, Cho Yi Hyun, Lomon, Lee Eun Saem

Netflix Release Date: TBA

With filming delayed until 2025, it’s hard to predict when we expect to see All of Us Are Dead return to Netflix. An early 2026 release is the most likely if filming takes place in the first half of 2025.

