What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: September 15th, 2022

As we approach the end of the week, here’s the latest recap of everything new on Netflix for September 15th. As we missed yesterday, we’ve got September 14th additions to cover. Here are the 13 new releases on Netflix US and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Coming to Netflix tomorrow is the first episode of The Great British Baking Show, as well as Do Revenge, Bad Words, and This is the End.

On the removals front, today is your last day to watch the Netflix Original series Ad Vitam. Over the weekend, Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020) departs Netflix US, as does Skylines (2020) and Diamond City (2019).

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 15th

Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series)

Genre: Documentary

Director: Skye Borgman

Runtime: 50 mins

The esteemed documentary filmmaker Skye Borgman is back with another docuseries that’ll have you entranced throughout the three episodes.

Here’s what you can expect from the new docuseries:

“When Lori Vallow’s kids vanished, the search for them unearthed a trail of suspicious deaths, a new husband who shared her doomsday views — and murder.”

Other Netflix projects from Borgman available right now on Netflix includes Girl in the Picture, I Just Killed My Dad, and Abducted in Plain Sight.

Danger Force (Season 1-ish)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Family

Cast: Cooper Barnes, Michael D. Cohen, Havan Flores

Writer: Christopher J. Nowak, Dan Schneider, Dana Olsen

Runtime: 30 min

As per most Nickelodeon additions to Netflix US, we only got a handful of the overall episodes for this live-action kids series, Danger Force.

Only 16 episodes touched down on Netflix which is only a fraction of 51 available in total.

The series is a spin-off to Henry Danger and sees Cooper Barnes and Michael D. Cohen return to their roles. The series is about Captain Man and Schwoz recruiting Chapa, Miles, Mika, and Bose, four new superheroes-in-training, to attend Swellview Academy for the Gifted.

The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Yngvild Støen Grotmol, Henrik Rafaelsen, Christian Rubeck, Victoria Ose, Kidane Gjølme Dalva, Terje Strømdahl

Runtime: 52 mins

Some of the best hidden foreign titles streaming on Netflix are often the crime thrillers. That continues to be the case with the addition of this new crime noir series that originates out of Norway.

Here’s what you can expect:

“When a billionaire’s wife vanishes, Norwegian police must deal with the frenzied press and deceitful informants to find the truth. Based on real events.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (September 14th-15th)

For an expanded version of this list, visit our new on Netflix hub.

3 New Movies Added

Broad Peak (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey to the summit is incomplete. 25 years later, he sets out to finish what he started.

– TV-MA – Polish – After climbing Broad Peak mountain, Maciej Berbeka learns his journey to the summit is incomplete. 25 years later, he sets out to finish what he started. Liss Pereira: Adulting (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes. The Catholic School (2021) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – In 1975, three students at an all-male Catholic high school in Rome commit a crime that shocks their classmates and community. Based on real events.

10 New TV Series Added

Danger Force (Season 1-ish) – TV-Y7 – English – Captain Man has a new crew of sidekicks: Danger Force! The clever kids train up their powers and learn life lessons at Swellview Academy for the Gifted.

– TV-Y7 – English – Captain Man has a new crew of sidekicks: Danger Force! The clever kids train up their powers and learn life lessons at Swellview Academy for the Gifted. Dogs in Space (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home.

– TV-Y7 – English – Fetch — a new planet for us all! With Earth in danger, desperate scientists send genetically enhanced dogs into space to find a new world to call home. El Rey, Vicente Fernández (Season 1) – TV-MA – Spanish – From his humble upbringing to stardom, Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández’s whirlwind of a life and career is recounted over multiple decades.

– TV-MA – Spanish – From his humble upbringing to stardom, Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández’s whirlwind of a life and career is recounted over multiple decades. Heartbreak High (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast.

– TV-MA – English – An incendiary mural exposes everyone’s secret hook-ups at Hartley High. Its author, Amerie, has to grapple with the messy fallouts as a total outcast. Intervention (Season 21) – TV-14 – English – People with serious addictions engage in raw, emotional conversations with their friends and family, who ask them to face the truth and accept help.

– TV-14 – English – People with serious addictions engage in raw, emotional conversations with their friends and family, who ask them to face the truth and accept help. Robocar Poli (Season 3-4) – TV-Y – Korean – When disaster strikes in Brooms Town, police car Robocar Poli, fire truck Robotruck Roy and their friends on the rescue team race to save the day.

– TV-Y – Korean – When disaster strikes in Brooms Town, police car Robocar Poli, fire truck Robotruck Roy and their friends on the rescue team race to save the day. Sins of Our Mother (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Terim (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Turkish – Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory.

– TV-14 – Turkish – Legendary manager Fatih Terim recounts his football journey, from his playing days to coaching and leading several teams to championship glory. The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019 (Season 3) – TV-MA – Spanish – Pro cycling’s Movistar Team sets their sights on victory while on the road as they face challenges, controversy and internal conflict.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Pro cycling’s Movistar Team sets their sights on victory while on the road as they face challenges, controversy and internal conflict. The Lørenskog Disappearance (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Norwegian

Top 10 Movies, Shows and Kids Titles on Netflix for September 15th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Cobra Kai End of the Road Despicable Me 2 2 The Imperfects Morbius Despicable Me 3 Devil in Ohio Despicable Me 2 CoComelon 4 The Crown No Limit Sing 2 5 Narco-Saints Despicable Me Junior Baking Show 6 In the Dark Friday The Spy Next Door 7 Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Sing 2 Gecko’s Garage 8 Dated and Related Next Friday Yours, Mine and Ours 9 Diary of a Gigolo Me Time iCarly 10 I Survived a Crime The Anthrax Attacks: In the Shadow of 9/11 Blippi

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.