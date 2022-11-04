Korean Series ‘The Good Detective’ Sets Season 2 Netflix Release Date

Following its season 2 completion on JTBC in South Korea, Netflix in all international regions is now due to receive the second season of the K-drama series The Good Detective in mid-November 2022.

The TV crime thriller first touched down on Netflix back in November 2020 with all sixteen episodes of the show arriving on November 1st. Netflix in most regions carries the show exclusively although it’s not labeled as a Netflix Original title.

For those yet to check out the show, here’s what you can expect:

“When doubts rise about a five-year-old murder conviction, a veteran detective partners with a young hotshot to hunt down the case’s hidden truths.”

Among the cast for the series includes Son Hyun-joo (The Chaser), Seung-jo Jang (Snowdrop), Elliya Lee (The Return of Hwang Geum-Bok), Seung-Hyeon Ji (The Con Artists), and Oh Jung-se (The Call).

Unlike many Korean series that are one-and-done, The Good Detective is one of the few that has managed to get a second season order.

A second season of the Korean series was confirmed in early 2021 and filmed later in the year. It then began airing around 2 years after season 1 did in July 30th and wrapped up its run on September 18th, 2022.

It aired again on JTBC and mostly retained viewership from its first season.

Now it’s Netflix’s turn to receive season 2.

We can confirm that regions like the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are all set to receive season 2 of The Good Detective on November 18th, 2022.

Netflix in South Korea is already streaming the full second season as it added weekly episodes following their airing on JTBC.

