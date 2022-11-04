Best New Movies Added to Netflix This Week: November 4th, 2022

Thanks to the start of a new month it’s been a busy week on Netflix. We can thank the start of November with the great selection of new movies added to the library, along with the emphatic return of Enola Holmes.

Here are the best new movies added to Netflix this week:

Enola Holmes 2 (2022) N

Director: Harry Bradbeer

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Helena Bonham Carter

Enola Holmes was one of the big Netflix movies to entertain millions of subscribers around the world that were stuck at home in 2020. Thanks to the many millions that watched, the sequel was greenlit, and Millie-Bobby Brown is back in action for Netflix as the teenage super sleuth.

Enola, following in the footsteps of her older brother Sherlock, becomes a detective and takes on her first case, to solve the mystery of a missing girl. But, in order to solve the case she’ll need all of the help she can get from her friends and even her brother Sherlock.

The Addams Family (1991)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Genre: Comedy| Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Hedaya, Elizabeth Wilson

With the arrival of Wednesday at the end of November, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that both The Addams Family and Addams Family Values have returned to Netflix.

Con artists attempt to infiltrate the Addams family, by pretending that their long-lost Uncle Fester has returned home.

The Bad Guys (2022)

Director: Pierre Perifel

Genre: Animation, Comedy| Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos

While The Bad Guys was released to little fanfare, the movie still made a modest $249.9 million at the box office.

A crew of legendary criminals must become model citizens if they are to avoid going to prison. But their biggest task is ahead of them as they learn from Professor Marmalade to dupe the world into believing they are turning good.

The Bodyguard (1992)

Director: Mick Jackson

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, Gary Kemp, Bill Cobbs, Ralph Waite

Whitney Houston was at the height of her powers in the late 80s and early 90s, and her recording of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” for The Bodyguard cemented her place as one of best singers of her generation.

When a famous singer begins to receive worrying threats, Frank Farmer, a former secret service agent, is hired as her bodyguard.

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Director: Martin Campbell

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 137 Minutes

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stuart Wilson, Matt Letscher

Along with the addition of The Mask of Zorro, its sequel, The Legend of Zorro was also added to Netflix this week.

The young thief Alejandro Murietta, seeks to avenge the death of his brother, and is recruited by Zorro, a legendary masked vigilante, to become his protege and to take revenge against the man who had wronged them.

Notting Hill (1999)

Director: Roger Michell

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers

The 90s were dominated by romcoms featuring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, so it was only a matter of time before the pair came together to work on a rom-com beloved on both sides of the pond.

A chance encounter brings together reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who forge an improbable romance.

Training Day (2001)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Tom Berenger, Harris Yulin

One of the most watched, and talked about thrillers of the early 2000s, Denzel Washington’s role and performance as Alonzo earned him a well deserved Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

A rookie cop with one day to prove himself to a veteran LAPD narcotics officer receives a crash course in his mentor’s questionable brand of justice.

What new movies are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week?