Kristen Bell Cast in Untitled Netflix Comedy Series fka ‘Shiksa’

Following its initial announcement last summer, things are moving on the now untitled comedy series from Erin Foster with Kristen Bell being the first major cast member announced for the project, What’s on Netflix has learned.

The comedy series was first announced in August 2022 in a profile with The Hollywood Reporter that detailed Erin and Sara Foster’s upcoming projects and rise to fame. Regarding Netflix, the article included that they’re working on a new comedy series that was then called Shiksa.

Back then, the project was described as “a Netflix comedy with Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan” and included that Erin would be writing the series and Sara producing while also being developed as an acting vehicle for both sisters.

Per Netflix, the logline for the new series, inspired by Erin’s marriage to The Core Entertainment co-founder Simon Tikhman in 2019, is as follows:

“A comedy centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.”

Kristen Bell has been cast to play one of the two leads in the new series.

Bell is best known for playing Anna in Disney’s hit animated movie Frozen but is also synonymous with Veronica Mars and NBC’s The Good Place.

For Netflix, Bell starred in the series, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, released in early 2022 and the 2018 movie Like Father, where she starred alongside Kelsey Grammar.

Bell is represented by CAA, James Adams at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP, and True Public Relations.

No other cast members were confirmed today beyond Kristen Bell, although we have heard a deal is wrapping up for another actor who should be announced in due course. It’s also yet to be confirmed whether Erin or Sara will be starring.

Executive producers on the now untitled series are Erin Foster, Steven Levitan, Craig DiGregorio, Kristen Bell, Sara Foster, Oly Obst, Josh Lieberman, and Danielle Stokdyk.

3 Arts Entertainment and 20th Television, in association with Steven Levitan Productions, are behind the series for Netflix.

We’ll publish a full preview of this new comedy series when we learn more about the project. Until then, let us know if you’re looking forward to it in the comments below.