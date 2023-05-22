Netflix Previews Slate of Upcoming Action Movies and Series

Everyone loves action and today, Netflix has gotten some help to unveil some of its forthcoming action picks that are due to release throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Here’s what was revealed.

Aiding with the help of revealing their forthcoming action lineup is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will star in the new action series FUBAR on May 25th. In the video seen below, you’ll see Schwarzenegger making a grand entrance by rolling over a car in a tank at Netflix HQ and then causing a ruckus in the building itself while watching clips of some of the shows and movies listed below.

Netflix has already released many action movies and series in 2023, with highlights including Kill Boksoon, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Mother, and The Night Agent.

Coming to Netflix in June includes the documentary series Arnold, Bloodhounds, Extraction 2, iNumber Number, and the first volume of The Witcher season 3.

In recent weeks, Netflix has unveiled numerous sections of its upcoming slate of titles. Last week, we looked ahead at the summer 2023 releases for upcoming movies and kids’ content.

So without further ado, here’s some of the upcoming slate of action movies and series with a few new pictures and dates:

Upcoming Action Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

The Out-Laws – July 7th Action comedy starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan.

– July 7th Bird Box Barcelona – July 14th A Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie. Follows a man by the name of Sebastian, who must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona after the devastating events of the mysterious force.

– July 14th They Cloned Tyrone – July 21st A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto a nefarious government conspiracy trail in this pulpy mystery caper. Directed by Juel Taylor.

– July 21st Heart of Stone – August 11th Gal Gadot headlines this spy action thriller about an intelligence operative.

– August 11th

Rebel Moon – December 22nd Zack Snyder’s new fantasy action epic will round out the year with a bang. About a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that comes under attack.

– December 22nd

Believer 2 – Q4 2023 New crime action thriller from South Korea starring Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, Lee Joo-young.

– Q4 2023 Ballerina – Q4 2023 South Korean action thriller about a former bodyguard called Ok-ju who is out for revenge.

– Q4 2023 Lift – January 12th, 2024 Originally scheduled for August 2023, this Kevin Hart action-comedy has been delayed. Follows an international heist crew recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

– January 12th, 2024 Carry-On – TBD Taron Egerton is to star in this new airport thriller movie alongside Jason Bateman, Sinqua Walls and Sofia Carson.

– TBD

We’ll soon update our full preview of upcoming action movies, which goes beyond the list that Netflix put together for their Arnold Schwarzenegger promotion.

Upcoming Action Series Coming Soon to Netflix

The Witcher (Season 3 – Part 2) – July 27th The final three episodes of the fantasy action epic and, perhaps most importantly, the final episodes featuring Henry Cavill.

– July 27th Who Is Erin Carter? (Season 1) – August 24th fka Palomino, this new series follows a woman named Erin living the good life in Spain as an expat until a robbery in a supermarket exposes her to be someone she is not. Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, and Douglas Henshall to star.

– August 24th

Lupin (Part 3) – October 5th Return of the French heist action series starring Omar Sy.

– October 5th

DNA Do Crime – Q4 2024 Brazillian crime thriller series from showrunner Heitor Dhalia. Follows federal police officers following a DNA trial following a robbery that took place between the border of Brazil and Paraguay.

– Q4 2024

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) – Q4 2023 Expected to land on December 22nd, 2023 but not yet confirmed.

– Q4 2023 Obliterated – TBD New series from the creators of Cobra Kai set in Las Vegas.

– TBD One Piece – TBD Live-action manga adaptation. Originally expected to launch in August 2023, but now just given a broad coming soon.

– TBD Sweet Home (Season 2) – TBD Return of the South Korean horror adaptation of the Naver Webtoon. Expected to land in late 2023.

– TBD

The Brothers Sun (Season 1) – TBD Action series that follows the events of what happens when the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin. Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, and Sam Song Li star.

– TBD Pax Massilia – TBD French series about a group of policemen with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal to prevent Marseille from a bloodbath.

– TBD

What new action movie or series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in the near future? Let us know in the comments.