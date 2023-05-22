Netflix Previews Slate of Upcoming Action Movies and Series

Everyone loves action and today, Netflix has gotten some help to unveil some of its forthcoming action picks that are due to release throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024. Here’s what was revealed.
Aiding with the help of revealing their forthcoming action lineup is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will star in the new action series FUBAR on May 25th. In the video seen below, you’ll see Schwarzenegger making a grand entrance by rolling over a car in a tank at Netflix HQ and then causing a ruckus in the building itself while watching clips of some of the shows and movies listed below.
Netflix has already released many action movies and series in 2023, with highlights including Kill Boksoon, Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Mother, and The Night Agent.
Coming to Netflix in June includes the documentary series Arnold, Bloodhounds, Extraction 2, iNumber Number, and the first volume of The Witcher season 3.
In recent weeks, Netflix has unveiled numerous sections of its upcoming slate of titles. Last week, we looked ahead at the summer 2023 releases for upcoming movies and kids’ content.
So without further ado, here’s some of the upcoming slate of action movies and series with a few new pictures and dates:
Upcoming Action Movies Coming Soon to Netflix
- The Out-Laws – July 7th
- Action comedy starring Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, and Pierce Brosnan.
- Bird Box Barcelona – July 14th
- A Spanish-language spinoff to the hit Sandra Bullock movie. Follows a man by the name of Sebastian, who must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona after the devastating events of the mysterious force.
- They Cloned Tyrone – July 21st
- A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto a nefarious government conspiracy trail in this pulpy mystery caper. Directed by Juel Taylor.
- Heart of Stone – August 11th
- Gal Gadot headlines this spy action thriller about an intelligence operative.
- Rebel Moon – December 22nd
- Zack Snyder’s new fantasy action epic will round out the year with a bang. About a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that comes under attack.
- Believer 2 – Q4 2023
- New crime action thriller from South Korea starring Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won, Han Hyo-joo, Oh Seung-hoon, Kim Dong-young, Lee Joo-young.
- Ballerina – Q4 2023
- South Korean action thriller about a former bodyguard called Ok-ju who is out for revenge.
- Lift – January 12th, 2024
- Originally scheduled for August 2023, this Kevin Hart action-comedy has been delayed. Follows an international heist crew recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.
- Carry-On – TBD
- Taron Egerton is to star in this new airport thriller movie alongside Jason Bateman, Sinqua Walls and Sofia Carson.
We’ll soon update our full preview of upcoming action movies, which goes beyond the list that Netflix put together for their Arnold Schwarzenegger promotion.
Upcoming Action Series Coming Soon to Netflix
- The Witcher (Season 3 – Part 2) – July 27th
- The final three episodes of the fantasy action epic and, perhaps most importantly, the final episodes featuring Henry Cavill.
- Who Is Erin Carter? (Season 1) – August 24th
- fka Palomino, this new series follows a woman named Erin living the good life in Spain as an expat until a robbery in a supermarket exposes her to be someone she is not. Evin Ahmad, Sean Teale, Indica Watson, Pep Ambros, and Douglas Henshall to star.
- Lupin (Part 3) – October 5th
- Return of the French heist action series starring Omar Sy.
- DNA Do Crime – Q4 2024
- Brazillian crime thriller series from showrunner Heitor Dhalia. Follows federal police officers following a DNA trial following a robbery that took place between the border of Brazil and Paraguay.
- Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) – Q4 2023
- Expected to land on December 22nd, 2023 but not yet confirmed.
- Obliterated – TBD
- New series from the creators of Cobra Kai set in Las Vegas.
- One Piece – TBD
- Live-action manga adaptation. Originally expected to launch in August 2023, but now just given a broad coming soon.
- Sweet Home (Season 2) – TBD
- Return of the South Korean horror adaptation of the Naver Webtoon. Expected to land in late 2023.
- The Brothers Sun (Season 1) – TBD
- Action series that follows the events of what happens when the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin. Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien, and Sam Song Li star.
- Pax Massilia – TBD
- French series about a group of policemen with particular methods who track down a dangerous criminal to prevent Marseille from a bloodbath.
What new action movie or series are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in the near future? Let us know in the comments.