Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2 Episode 8: The Drowned Giant Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the eighth episode of Volume 2 of Love, Death and Robots allow us to help! We’ve been covering the remaining episodes of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to The Drowned Giant.

When a two hundred-foot-tall naked body washes ashore outside a small fishing village, crowds gather to witness the spectacle. A local scientist documents the leviathan’s surrender to nature.

Ending Explained

Throughout the episode, we saw the body of the drowned giant deteriorating. Most of the deterioration was natural, caused by the weather and local wildlife feeding on the giant humanoid. But the villagers and others from out of town also took to taking body parts for themselves, while others left their mark by leaving graffiti on its body.

The researcher laments that months after the giant’s appearance, and with most of his body gone, body parts had begun surfacing in the town. In particular, a large bone was found on the beach, while another similar-sized bone was placed atop of the local butchers.

The skull of the giant was seen by the researcher while riding his back along the country roads, tucked to the side of a barn on a farmer’s land. Meanwhile, the giant’s penis was taken by the owners of a circus with a freakshow attraction and for a fee, patrons could view the monstrous appendage up and down the northwest coast.

The researcher’s final thoughts on the giant are one of wonder, as he imagines what it would have been like to see the leviathan walk through the streets of the town, picking up the pieces of his missing self as he returns to the sea.

Where did the giant come from?

Giants have featured heavily in the stories throughout human history, but quite prominently in European mythology. For all we know the giant could be from Scandanavia, a wayward soul lost and exiled from one of the realms of the Norse gods.

As the researcher laments, the giant’s classical features heavily suggest a Greek origin, and wouldn’t be out of place in an Odyssey.

Or perhaps he fell from the sky, one of the giants who live in the sky of the fairytale of Jack and the Beanstalk…

