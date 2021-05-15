Netflix Action Movie ‘Sharp’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is continuing its long-term partnership with Jose Padilha after Narcos and Narcos: Mexico with a new action feature called Sharp. Set in a world of expert knife-fighting, Sharp promises to be a big-scale project as Netflix sealed a seven-figure deal with Padilha for the script and is hoping to launch a new action-focused franchise with this movie

The movie will be directed by Padilha, who previously directed such action films as Elite Squad, 7 Days in Entebbe and RoboCop as well as episodes of Netflix’s Narcos and working on Warrior’s Way. His Elite Squad 2 is the highest-grossing Brazilian film of all time. The script for Sharp was written by Padilha and actress Nicolette Noble, whose writing credits include Pretty Gritty. Producer Greg Silverman of Stampede Ventures commented on this project:

“If you consider yourself an action fan and have not seen Elite Squad 1 and 2, you need to reevaluate your fandom. José Padilha is quite simply the most dynamic, groundbreaking action director working today and we are so grateful he and Nicolette brought us on as partners to this great franchise.”

Producer Taylor Zea, who previously worked on John Wick and Sicario will be overseeing the project for Netflix. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Sharp:

What is the plot of Sharp?

According to its early synopsis, Sharp follows a group of six knife-wielding assassins who, after a globally-synchronized hit goes wrong, are forced to work together to save themselves and discover who betrayed them.

Padilha and Noble said they read at least 20 books on blades, from different times and cultures, before writing Sharp.

“It boils down to this: gunfights are often anonymous; you can shoot someone from afar. Knife fights are always intimate, up close, and personal. We’re happy Netflix got the point, no

pun intended.”

Who is cast in Sharp?

At this moment no cast members are known for Netflix’s Sharp, but we’re expecting that to change soon. It is possible that writer Nicolette Noble will also be starring given that she is an actress as well, but that remains to be seen.

What’s the production status of Sharp?

Netflix’s Sharp is currently in active development and filming dates will become known to us in the following months.

When will Sharp be released on Netflix?

Given a possible production start in the second half of 2021, we can potentially expect Sharp to drop on Netflix sometime late 2022 or 2023.