‘Manifest’ Season 4 Eying November 2022 Netflix Release

Manifest is currently deep in production in New York City filming its final supersized season that’s coming exclusively to Netflix. Now thanks to a Twitter exchange between Stephen King and Jeff Rake, we now have a rough estimate as to when we can expect the first batch of episodes of Manifest to arrive.

Stephen King, who is a big Netflix binger, clearly has been working his wait through Manifest in recent months as he had three questions about Manifest one of which was about when we’d see season 4 arrive on the platform.

Jeff Rake, who is the creator and showrunner of the series, responded to say that he’s “hearing November” when it comes to a release date. We always knew the plan was to release some episodes by the end of 2022 so it’s good to now have a month in mind.

You can see the full exchange below:

Now it’s worth pointing out that it won’t be the entire fourth season coming to Netflix by the end of 2022. Alongside the announcement of season 4, it was announced that the 20 episodes would be split. Whether it’ll be split into two halves (like a lot of other Netflix Original final seasons), three parts or more is unclear.

Netflix Life points out that the show could land on November 4th given that the date holds an important place in the show’s lore as that’s when Flight 828 returned.

We should also note that not every region of Netflix will receive Manifest season 4 together. In a piece by The Hollywood Reporter, they stated that season 4 will likely have a staggered rollout around the globe saying:

“The international territories conflict is being solved with a combination of tactics: Some foreign rights are being bought back while others are being waited out — the new episodes will not debut globally all at once but will have a staggered rollout, with some territories getting the show a little later than others.”

At least 18 countries are now streaming Manifest in some form with Netflix US and Canada having received the show first back in 2021.

You can find our full preview for Manifest season 4 including everything you need to know about the upcoming supersized final season here. It was last updated in early February and is scheduled to be updated again in early March to reflect new details including the news detailed above.

Are you looking forward to season 4 of Manifest coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.