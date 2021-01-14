‘Mighty Express’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in February 2021

More train adventures are on the way to Netflix in February 2021 with the release of season 2 of Mighty Express which will see its next batch of episodes drop on Netflix globally on February 2nd.

First debuting on Netflix on September 22nd, the animated pre-school series follows trains and kids tackle adventures together.

Netflix had high ambitions with Mighty Express given the caliber of talent behind it (it comes from the creators of the sensation Paw Patrol) but early indications are that it’s not quite hit the market just yet. On IMDb, the show only currently carries a 4.8/10 with many parents complaining about the language employed in the show. Many compared it against what they saw are superior train shows including Thomas & Friends (which Netflix US streams now exclusively) and Chuggington.

Mighty Express did score well with Common Sense Media however with a four-star rating.

The show didn’t make much impact on the Netflix top 10s either. According to FlixPatrol, the series performed well initially in the Netherlands and Denmark but failed to rise in the charts in places like the United States or the UK.

Beyond streaming on Netflix itself, the show is available on a dedicated YouTube channel which has accrued 21 million views to date and hosts live-streams, clips, and full episodes of the series.

Since the first season, Netflix also released a Christmas special for the series too as it does with many of their kid’s properties. The 25-minute special was released on December 5th, 2020, and saw a new train join the crew which helps the kids and Santa save Christmas.

Beyond the release date for season 2 on February 2nd, Netflix has yet to release any new promotional materials or trailers for what we can expect. We’ll update this post as and when that’s made available.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Mighty Express on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.