Most Popular Kids Movies and Series on Netflix in 2024

2024 is in the books and that means we can start looking back throughout the year to see which movies and series dominated the charts. Today, we’re looking at the most popular kids’ titles that dominated the daily Netflix top 10s around the world, in the US, and in the UK.

This list takes data from the daily Netflix TV and Movie Kids top 10s, which are present in select regions worldwide. There are caveats to using this data, of course; title availability impacts the top 10s dramatically, and being in the top 10 doesn’t necessarily reflect viewership, which is why we dub this a “most popular” list. All data is sourced from the team at FlixPatrol.

As outlined above, we’ll split this list into three sections – the globally most popular kids’ movies and series – and then look at what dominated the kids’ top 10s in the United States and the United Kingdom separately. As a reminder, the 2023 most-watched kids’ series (we haven’t separated them this year!) can be found in the link provided. The 2022 equivalent list can be found here.

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ Movies Globally (2024)

Let’s start with the global movie list, and one word springs prominently to mind when youlook through the top 10: Illumination. Yep, seven of the 10 entries in the Netflix global top 10 list are Illumination titles. Sing 2 was licensed to many countries throughout the year, resulting in that particular movie bagging the most points in the top 10.

You have to get to number 12 before a Netflix Original animated movie appears, with that being last year’s Adam Sandler-led film Leo, with the first new Netflix Original movie of 2024 featuring in the top 10 being Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp at number 15th.

Sing 2 (35,435 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (25,228 points) Sing (24,719 points) The Grinch (22,470 points) Despicable Me 3 (21,391 points) Minions (18,027 points) The Boss Baby (17,287 points) Ferdinand (17,120 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (15,524 points) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (14,669 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (14,126 points) Leo (13,521 points) The Bad Guys (12,222 points) Despicable Me 2 (12,087 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (11,711 points) Shrek (10,069 points) Ice Age: Collision Course (9,836 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (8,656 points) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8,365 points) The Secret Life of Pets (8,207 points) Despicable Me (8,200 points) Minions & More Volume 2 (8,177 points) Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (8,140 points) That Christmas (8,041 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (7,920 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (7,658 points) Madagascar (7,648 points) Thelma the Unicorn (7,198 points) The Emoji Movie (6,912 points) Orion and the Dark (6,717 points) The Christmas Chronicles (6,687 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (6,559 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (6,402 points) Spellbound (6,251 points) Trolls (5,968 points) Ultraman: Rising (5,955 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (5,608 points) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (5,304 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (5,246 points) Spirited Away (4,918 points) PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (4,842 points) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (4,807 points) Monster High 2 (4,650 points) Trolls Band Together (4,356 points) The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (4,222 points) Shrek 2 (3,914 points) Abominable (3838 points) Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (3,757 points) The Casagrandes Movie (3,671 points) Turbo (3,528 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ TV Series Globally (2024)

Peppa Pig unseated CoComelon in 2024, taking home the most amount of points globally, and it wasn’t really close, with the title picking up over 75,000 points, well above the almost 50,000 for Gabby’s Dollhouse, which continues to do well on Netflix around the world.

Peppa Pig (75,182 points) Gabby’s Dollhouse (49,905 points) Cocomelon (39,529 points) Paw Patrol (38,860 points) Masha and the Bear (37,195 points) CoComelon Lane (36,826 points) Hot Wheels Let’s Race (35,106 points) Bebefinn (21,034 points) Little Angel (16,510 points) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (16,389 points) Geek Girl (16,354 points) The Creature Cases (14,810 points) Bad Dinosaurs (14,775 points) Unicorn Academy (13,209 points) Mermaid Magic (7,958 points) Dragon Ball DAIMA (7,368 points) Sonic Prime (6,888 points) The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (6,829 points) Bebefinn Play Time (6,340 points) Haikyu!! (5,884 points) Monster High (5,645 points) Avatar: The Last Airbender (5,621 points) Bobo Siebenschläfer (5,495 points) The Children’s Kingdom (5,149 points) The Smurfs (5,020 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (4,729 points) I Woke Up a Vampire (4,729 points) Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (4,717 points) Pokémon Horizons: The Series (4,615 points) Culinary Class Wars (4,470 points) Pokémon Concierge (4,461 points) The Dragon Prince (4,383 points) The Amazing World of Gumball (4,362 points) Little Lunch (4,326 points) Simon (4,261 points) SpongeBob SquarePants (4,228 points) Our Living World (4,078 points) Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (3,894 points) Is It Cake? (3,885 points) LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (3,803 points) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (3,599 points) Lottie Dottie Chicken (3,506 points) Batwheels (3,312 points) Our Oceans (3,245 points) The Sisters (3,211 points) Doraemon (3,202 points) The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (3,174 points) The Thundermans (3,124 points) Pororo Sing Along Show (3,085 points) Totoy Kids – José Comilão 2 (3,011 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ Movies in the United States (2024)

Thanks to the first window deal Netflix has with Universal on its animation movies from DreamWorks and Illumination, the United States got The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a 10-month stint beginning December 2023. During that period, that movie rarely left the Netflix US kids’ top 10s. That allowed it to bag the most points, with more Universal movies rounding out the top 4 before PAW Patrol: The Movie from Paramount.

Once again, the first Netflix Original animated movie to feature Leo was at the number 10 spot, with other titles doing well, including The Christmas Chronicles (why isn’t there a third movie in the works??), Newcomers That Christmas (#18), and Orion and the Dark (#19).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2,241 points) Minions (2,133 points) The Boss Baby (1,568 points) Trolls (1,096 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (929 points) Trolls Band Together (907 points) Shrek (667 points) Sing (629 points) The Secret Life of Pets (505 points) Leo (482 points) Home (420 points) Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (315 points) The Emoji Movie (313 points) Migration (311 points) The Croods (311 points) The Christmas Chronicles (288 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (264 points) That Christmas (259 points) Orion and the Dark (233 points) Turbo (220 points) The Garfield Movie (208 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (203 points) Shrek Forever After (192 points) Tom & Jerry (181 points) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (180 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (175 points) Kung Fu Panda 4 (172 points) Harold and the Purple Crayon (170 points) Smurfs: The Lost Village (168 points) Hotel Transylvania (165 points) The Star (163 points) The Lorax (160 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (153 points) Shark Tale (149 points) Thelma the Unicorn (146 points) Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (145 points) The Lego Movie (145 points) Spellbound (143 points) Space Jam: A New Legacy (140 points) Wonder (128 points) Ultraman: Rising (112 points) The Flintstones (107 points) The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (101 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (92 points) The Lego Batman Movie (87 points) Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (84 points) Matilda (79 points) The Casagrandes Movie (78 points) How to Train Your Dragon 2 (76 points) Clifford the Big Red Dog (69 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ TV Series in the United States (2024)

As with last year, nothing can stop Cocomelon in the United States – not even Peppa Pig, which made its US debut in 2024. The main show and its spin-off, CoComelon Lane, take the number 1 and 2 spots with other well-performing shows in the US, including Avatar: The Last Airbender from Nickelodeon (no doubt picking up lots of points around the time of the live-action release).

Cocomelon (2,704 points) CoComelon Lane (2,530 points) Bebefinn (2,003 points) Gabby’s Dollhouse (1,573 points) Peppa Pig (1,490 points) Hot Wheels Let’s Race (754 points) Little Angel (725 points) Bad Dinosaurs (610 points) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (462 points) Avatar: The Last Airbender (447 points) The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (329 points) Geek Girl (313 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (286 points) Bebefinn Play Time (285 points) Victorious (275 points) Mermaid Magic (274 points) Is It Cake? (241 points) Unicorn Academy (220 points) Pokémon Horizons: The Series (190 points) Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (186 points) Sonic Prime (182 points) The Creature Cases (179 points) Numberblocks (164 points) Rubble & Crew (161 points) The Dragon Prince (145 points) The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (140 points) Dragon Ball DAIMA (137 points) Pinkfong Little Dino School (135 points) The Legend of Korra (119 points) Our Living World (118 points) Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (117 points) Batwheels (112 points) Henry Danger (104 points) Our Oceans (99 points) Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough (98 points) Pokémon Concierge (88 points) Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (84 points) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (82 points) Tom and Jerry Tales (78 points) Mighty Monsterwheelies (76 points) I Woke Up a Vampire (72 points) Luz: The Light of the Heart (63 points) Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (60 points) Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (55 points) Lucas the Spider (52 points) Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express (51 points) Jentry Chau vs the Underworld (50 points) Larva in Mars (45 points) Transformers: EarthSpark (38 points) Blippi and Friends: Halloween Special (34 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ Movies in the United Kingdom (2024)

Moving over to the United Kingdom, another Illumination movie narrowly takes home the most amount of points, with that being the most recent Minions movie that streamed for a prolonged period in 2024. Next up is Harry Potter from Warner Bros. Pictures, which sits alongside the entire Harry Potter movie library in the UK throughout 2024, and it had a particular bump over the festive season.

Minions: The Rise of Gru (1,669 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (1,628 points) Sing (1,346 points) Sing 2 (1,223 points) The Grinch (1,051 points) Madagascar (1,019 points) Despicable Me 3 (779 points) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (686 points) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (644 points) The Bad Guys (553 points) Trolls (514 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (501 points) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (396 points) Minions & More Volume 2 (352 points) The Christmas Chronicles (344 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (289 points) Nativity! (255 points) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (241 points) That Christmas (238 points) Leo (238 points) The Angry Birds Movie 2 (236 points) The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (234 points) Ice Age: Collision Course (216 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (216 points) Peter Rabbit (213 points) Orion and the Dark (209 points) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (196 points) Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (186 points) Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (184 points) Thelma the Unicorn (178 points) Peppa Pig: My First Cinema Experience (178 points) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (174 points) The Emoji Movie (162 points) Hotel Transylvania (157 points) Hidden Figures (151 points) Monster High 2 (150 points) Paddington 2 (145 points) The Wolf and the Lion (136 points) Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (132 points) Penelope (130 points) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (128 points) Kung Fu Panda 3 (124 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (123 points) Spellbound (122 points) Ultraman: Rising (120 points) Annie (120 points) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (115 points) Tad the Lost Explorer and the Emerald Tablet (107 points) The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature (103 points) The Casagrandes Movie (102 points)

Top 50 Most Popular Kids’ TV Series in the United Kingdom (2024)

Peppa Pig continued its UK dominance in 2024, taking home the top amount of points, holding both CoComelon titles at bay for the top spot. Some other British shows also outperformed in the UK, such as Little Lunch (#5) and Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom (#8).

Peppa Pig (3,385 points) Cocomelon (2,423 points) CoComelon Lane (2,160 points) Bebefinn (1,600 points) Little Lunch (1,232 points) Gabby’s Dollhouse (906 points) Hot Wheels Let’s Race (705 points) Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom (614 points) Paw Patrol (612 points) Bad Dinosaurs (521 points) Little Angel (509 points) Simon (372 points) Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (367 points) The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (280 points) Bebefinn Play Time (270 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (268 points) The Creature Cases (244 points) Mermaid Magic (238 points) Alvinnn!!! and The Chipmunks (224 points) Lucas the Spider (220 points) Is It Cake? (218 points) Monster High (202 points) Pinkfong Little Dino School (171 points) Avatar: The Last Airbender (168 points) Batwheels (159 points) LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (128 points) Sonic Prime (128 points) Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (123 points) Our Living World (101 points) The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish (94 points) Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (90 points) Unicorn Academy (88 points) I Woke Up a Vampire (81 points) Our Oceans (77 points) Masha and the Bear (76 points) Mighty Monsterwheelies (72 points) Pokémon Concierge (69 points) The InBESTigators (69 points) Morphle (68 points) The Loud House (65 points) Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase (62 points) Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (53 points) Gecko’s Garage (46 points) Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (45 points) Blippi and Friends: Halloween Special (40 points) Larva in Mars (38 points) Pinkfong & Hogi Mini-Movie: The Tricky Three Cars (33 points) Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show (32 points) Dragon Ball DAIMA (32 points) Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (30 points)

