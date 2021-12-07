biggest spanish language shows on netflix in 2021

Netflix has released a slew of Spanish-language shows throughout 2021 and they continue from previous years to be incredibly popular. Below, we’ll take you through the biggest Spanish language shows of 2022 on Netflix.

How is the list compiled? We’re using the top 150 TV list which compiles the top 10 statistics by assigning points to each day it features in individual countries. The higher up the list, the more points they’ve accumulated over the year whether that be from staying high up in a list or just featuring in the top 10s for a long period of time.

You’ll notice we’ve included data from Netflix’s hourly reports below too but it’s worth noting that the data is far from complete. That data only was made available from July onwards.

Who Killed Sara? Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #7

Total Hours Viewed Global Top 10s: Data Not Available

Country of Origin: Mexico

Much like the title which will follow Who Killed Sara? part of the reason why this show performed so well in 2021 is that it essentially got two releases. The first batch of 10 episodes hit Netflix on March 24th and the second 8 episodes on May 19th.

Even though the series was released just before the new viewing data, Netflix did reveal that 55 million households watched season 1 in the first 28 days.

Money Heist Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #9 (and rising)

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 626,570,000 hours and rising

Country of Origin: Spain

Not only is Money Heist very popular, but it’s also been assisted in 2021 with the fact that Netflix released both parts of the final season this year.

Money Heist is often cited as one of the biggest international shows on Netflix and while its crown has been stolen by the likes of Lupin and Squid Game over the past year, its importance cannot be understated.

Yo soy Betty la fea

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #11

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 53,540,000 Million Hours

Country of Origin: Colombia

Available on Netflix in almost every Spanish-speaking country (excluding the United States), Yo soy Betty la fea was the most popular licensed Spanish show on Netflix this year.

Over 300 episodes are available in total and the show originally aired between 1999 and 2001. The show notably went onto get an American remake in the form of Ugly Betty.

Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #14

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: No data available

Country of Origin: Colombia

Available on Netflix globally is the Colombian show surrounding Pablo Escobar. The series aired in 2012 on Caracol TV but came to Netflix this year.

Could the show have done well thanks to Netflix introducing a lot more people to Pablo Escobar via their Narcos series? Possibly.

Pasión de Gavilanes

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #23

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: No data available

Country of Origin: Colombia

Available on Netflix in most regions around the world (excluding the US) is this romantic drama series that was originally released between 2003 and 2004.

Again, a huge number of episodes is likely helping this show make its way up the top 10s lists every week with close to 200 being available in total.

Elite Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #27

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 121,940,000 Hours

Country of Origin: Spain

Elite continues to be popular on Netflix warranting the series being renewed through to season 6 (alongside a slew of miniseries that focus on individual characters).

Season 4 of the show was released onto Netflix globally in mid-June 2021 and proceeded to feature in the top 10s in most regions around the world for several weeks.

El inocente Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #35

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: No data available

Country of Origin: Spain

El inocente or The Innocent as it’s known in English-speaking regions is one of the any Harlan Coben stories to make their way onto Netflix.

High review scores helped propel this series to the top of the charts after its release onto Netflix back in late April 2021.

Nuevo rico, nuevo pobre

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #45

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: No data available

Country of Origin: Colombia

Another license from Caracol Televisión that saw the show added to Netflix in multiple regions was Nuevo rico, nuevo pobre. The show originally debuted back in 2007 but clearly had a new lease of life when it hit Netflix.

Once again, a huge episode count of nearly 200 episodes has helped this show stick around in the top 10s.

The Five Juanas Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #53

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 177,850,000 Hours

Country of Origin: Mexico

Known as La Venganza de las Juanas in Spanish, this series is slightly bizarre given that it was released and produced by Netflix with 18 episodes. That goes beyond the 8-12 we’d normally expect from a series like this.

The series was released in early October 2021.

100 Dias Para Enamorarnos

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #54

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 177,850,000 Hours

Country of Origin: United States

Released by Telemundo Internacional and NBCUniversal International Distribution in 2020, this series eventually came to Netflix.

The series revolves around Connie who is getting fed up with her husband taking her for granted. The couple then agrees to separate for 100 days.

Many regions of Netflix received this Telemundo show back in late 2020 with a few more picking it up in early 2021 according to Unogs. Once again, a large episode count is almost certainly one of the main reasons this show racked up as many points as it did throughout 2021 with 92 episodes on Netflix in almost every region around the world.

El cartel / The Snitch Cartel: Origins Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #55

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 112,130,000 Hours

Country of Origin: Colombia

Added to Netflix globally on July 29th is The Snitch Cartel: Origins that like a previous entry overlaps perhaps with the popularity of Narcos in that this series covers the Cali cartel.

The Cook of Castamar Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #63

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 173,470,000 hours

Country of Origin: Spain

Netflix handled the international distribution for The Cook of Castamar outside of Spain where it debuted on Atresmedia Televisión.

Sky Rojo Netflix Original

2021 Top 10 TV Position: #65

Total Global Hours Viewed Data: 28,640,000 Hours

Country of Origin: Spain

The creator of Money Heist’s third show for Netflix hasn’t quite been hitting the same heights that Money Heist did (the second project was canceled after a single season).

Sky Rojo has been renewed for a third season and final season that will arrive in 2022.

Other Popular Spanish Shows in 2021

Let’s round out this list with the remaining Spanish series that featured in the top 150.

#81 – The Queen of Flow

#82 – Falsa Identidad

#85 – Madre solo hay dos

#111 – Valeria

#112 – Control Z

#113 – Acero, Woman of Steel

#128 – Selena: The Series

#129 – Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel

What was your favorite Spanish show to hit Netflix in 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.