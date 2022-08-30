Netflix Picks Up 13 New Anime Series in Major Licensing Deal with Nippon TV

In an effort to expand its ever-growing library of anime, Netflix recently signed a non-exclusive deal with the Japanese entertainment company, Nippon TV, which will see 13 of its most popular anime available to stream on Netflix around the world.

While Netflix may not be able to compete on the same level as competitor Crunchyroll, over the years Netflix has continued to license some of the most exciting new anime titles as Netflix Originals, or non-exclusively license some of the biggest anime titles around such as One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan.

The first of Netflix’s new licensed anime, Hunter x Hunter will be available to stream in 104 countries from September 2nd, 2022. Claymore will be available in 136 countries, meanwhile, UAE; Ouran High School Host Club will be available in a total 0f 190 countries.

Inoue Akane from Nippon TV had the following to say about the deal;

For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as “Hunter x Hunter,” “Death Note” and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over.

The following anime will be coming to Netflix globally;

Berserk – 25 Episodes

Claymore – 26 Episodes

Death Note – 37 Episodes

Death Note: Relight (2008)

Death Note: Relight 2 (2008)

From Me to You – 25 Episodes

From Me to You (Season 2) – 13 Episodes

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting – 76 Episodes

Hunter x Hunter – 38 Episodes

Monster – 74 Episodes

Nana – 47 Episodes

Parasyte: The Maxim – 24 Episodes

UAE; Ouran High School Host Club

