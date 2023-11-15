Netflix Debuts Trailer and New Pictures for Aardman’s ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’

Ahead of its release in mid-December 2023, Netflix has released the official trailer, a new poster, and new stills from the Aardman animation sequel to Chicken Run, which debuted in 2000.

In case you’ve missed it. After a 23-year hiatus, British-based animation studio Aardman is bringing back their chickens for a new sequel Sam Fell directs. It features all of your favorite characters from the original (as well as a few new faces) with a mostly reshaped cast, with Thandiwe Newton now playing the role of Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky, and Bella Ramsey as their daughter, Molly.

The new trailer, which clocks in at 2 minutes and 18 seconds, sets the stage for the new movie that will see Ginger and her group of fellow escapees from the previous film living the life of Riley on their paradise island. Everything is on the line when the perils of the outside world threaten to invade their haven; they’re prepared to do whatever it takes, even if it means jeopardizing their freedom, to protect their fellow chickens.

As you can see throughout the trailer and revealed earlier in the year, Mrs. Tweedy is back and has new sinister plans at work.

Here’s the new poster for the movie:

When is Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget releasing on Netflix?

The movie is also set to debut in cinemas in the United Kingdom the week before its release on Netflix. It will be released in only a handful of cinema chains across the United Kingdom, including Picture House cinemas, beginning on December 8th, 2023. The movie will then launch globally on Netflix on December 15th, 2023.

This follows its worldwide debut at the BFI Film Festival in late October 2023, where I saw the movie. It was a delight, leading me to give it a 5-star review, praising the animation and the humor throughout, even if the villain for the sequel is less intimidating than the original.

As mentioned, in addition to the trailer, we got several new stills for the movie, which we’ve embedded below:

For more on Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, check out our main preview for the movie.

In other Chicken Run news. At Geeked Week, Netflix announced that it’s working on a new stealth action game as a companion to the movie, which will be released as part of your Netflix subscription in 2024. The game is called Chicken Run: Eggstraction.

Are you excited about the new Chicken Run movie? Let us know in the comments below.