Netflix Drama ‘Uncorked’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Arriving on Netflix later this March is the upcoming Original drama Uncorked. Starring The Circle’s Mamoudou Athie and The Hunt for Red October star Courtney B. Vance, we expect Uncorked will be enjoyed by plenty. Here’s everything we know about Uncorked, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Uncorked is an upcoming Netflix Original drama written and directed by Prentice Penny. The feature will be Penny’s directorial debut, having previously directed two episodes of the series Insecure, and two shorts in the early 2000s. Production of Uncorked was handled by Mandalay Productions, who have previously made Originals for Netflix such as Io and Little Evil.

When is the Netflix release date for Uncorked?

Uncorked will be available to stream on Netflix globally on March 27th, 2020.

The Original was scheduled to debut at Southwest by Southwest 2020 but was pulled because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

What is the plot of Uncorked?

Elijah dreams of becoming a master sommelier and to share his passion for wine with the world. Unfortunately, Elijah’s hard-working father expects his son to carry on the family business and take over his popular Memphis barbecue joint. Torn between family and his dreams, Elijah struggles to find a balance between the two.

Who are the cast members of Uncorked?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Uncorked:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Elijah Mamoudou Athie The Circle | The Get Down | The Detour Louis Courtney B. Vance The Hunt for Red October | Space Cowboys | Dangerous Minds Sylvia Niecy Nash Reno 911! | Claws | G-Force French Sommelier Hélène Cardona Miracle Workers | Reverie | Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life Brenda Kelly Jenrette The Handmaid’s Tale | Grandfathered | Frisky Dingo Lean Meera Rohit Kumbhani Black Box | Weird Loners | This Is Us JT Bernard David Jones The Mayor | Crown Vic | Shitty Boyfriends Melanie Djinda Kane Marseille | Last Call for Nowhere | The Gas Station TBA Matt McGorry Orange Is the New Black | How to Get Away with Murder | Thursday

When and where did filming take place for Uncorked?

Filming took place in the same city where the film is set, Memphis, Tennessee. The film has been completed for some time, having wrapped up principal photography in December 2018.

What is the run time of Uncorked?

Uncorked has a total run time of 104 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

While the parental rating hasn’t officially been confirmed, we expect the film to be PG-13.

